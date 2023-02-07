North Adams is looking for its next inductee to the women's history hall of fame. Here's how to nominate someone

NORTH ADAMS — After Mayor Jennifer Macksey became the first woman elected to the mayor's office, she started a Women's History Month Hall of Fame last year.

Now, she's seeking nominations for this year's winner to add to a plaque in City Hall.

"Nominees that are eligible are women who have contributed to the growth of women’s rights, have had a positive impact on the community, and have been an overall example of courage, strength and wisdom," a statement from the mayor's office reads. "The goal of this project is to spotlight the important and unrecognized women of the City of North Adams that deserve to be finally acknowledged for their tireless work."

During Women's History Month last March, Macksey inducted Gail Grandchamp, Frances Buckley, Jane Swift and Gailanne Cariddi.

You can nominate someone for the award by filling out a form on the city of North Adams website and sending it via email to dstevens@northadams-ma.gov or mailing it to: City Hall, 10 Main St., North Adams, MA 01247. Nominations are due by due Feb. 20, and Macksey will announce the honoree at a City Council meeting on March 14.