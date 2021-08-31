NORTH ADAMS — When someone registers for a marriage certificate in North Adams, a physical copy of their paperwork gets filed with the City Clerk's office in "the vault," a small brick-walled room.
To document the record, the clerk's office uses an electric typewriter to denote the record's location on a note card that gets stored away in a filing cabinet.
The same process goes for births, deaths, and other records.
"We make a card for everything," said City Clerk Cathleen King. An electronic typewriter sits on her desk. King started in the City Clerk's Office this spring, and before then, she hadn't used a typewriter in decades, she said.
The organizational system is about to get a major upgrade and future records won't need a note card. Last week, the City Council approved $16,146 for a new digital record-keeping software system.
“You guys are working in the Stone Age right now, so I am definitely in support of it,” Councilor Wayne Wilkinson said at the meeting. Every councilor present at the meeting voted in favor of the funding.
Standing inside "the vault," a small room with shelves of books along one wall and filing cabinets on the other, King said, "all of this is being maintained until the software comes."
"Our software is going to bring us to a searchable format," King said. "I'm hoping the software will help make that tracking easier."
Records kept by the state are digitized, King said. "It's just specifically nonstate records, the records specific to North Adams, that have been kept in an old-fashioned, albeit appropriate, way," she said.
A drawer of note cards in the vault, for example, contains information about records from different city commissions.
For a system established before modern-day technology, King said, "this is really very thorough." But the new software, which she hopes will be installed soon, will make her office more efficient.
What happens to the typewriter?
"I'm not sure we will ever get rid of the typewriter," King said. "I hope we will."