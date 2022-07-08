It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, at least in Florida, Mass.

FLORIDA — Even though it’s coming up on mid-July, the Christmas spirit is alive and well on Florida Mountain.

Folks in Florida typically celebrate the holiday by throwing a big shindig at the Florida Community and Senior Center in December, according to Senior Center Director Sue Oleson. But due to the pandemic, and how crowded the senior center gets during the Christmas party, officials decided to skip the celebration for two years in a row.

Now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted, local organizers decided it’s time to let loose with a free “Christmas in July” bash at the Senior Center starting at noon July 28.

Oleson said there will be some built-in social distancing, because attendance is capped at 40 merrymakers. The typical Christmas celebrations have drawn as many as 70.

“With 70 people, we’re pretty much shoulder to shoulder,” Oleson said. “So we’ll limit that to 40, and it’s already just about full.”

She added that there will be drawings for prizes. Turkey dinners will be delivered to shut ins, and employees of the Highway Dept. will get dinners too.

The traditional Christmas party serves a turkey dinner with trimmings, as it will for the July celebration. It will be catered by Boston Seafood. Oleson noted that since Florida turnips are out of season, carrots will replace them.

Santa is not expected, but there are reports that one of his elves will stop by, Oleson said. And there will be plenty of Christmas decorations and holiday music.

“We’re looking forward to just having one at all, since we skipped it two years in a row,” said Judy St. Jacques, a member of the Friends of the Florida Council on Aging. “We didn’t want to wait until December. And then we’ll have another one in December, too.”

The Senior Center, between programming and various activities, drew about 140 visits during June, Oleson said.

The center is not just for seniors, either. She said the doors are open to everyone. People turn to the senior center for a variety of things, even well-being checks on friends and neighbors.

“Everyone up here looks out for their neighbors,” Oleson said. “They give each other rides, chop firewood for each other, and check on folks if they haven’t been heard from for a couple of days because we’re in the middle of nowhere.”

The Senior Center “is kind of a social focal point in town,” Oleson said. During the weekly social hour, "Talk of the Town," folks will come in, drink coffee, eat snacks and chat. “They’ll sit and talk for quite a while.”

There are programs weekly, including self-defense classes, CPR training, health talks. And every Friday is Bingo night.

“When ever we have an event, people come by,” Oleson said, noting that Bingo Night is a town favorite. “Don’t ever mess with Bingo Night,” she added. “Folks up here love their Bingo.”