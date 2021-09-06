RICHMOND — Follow the money.
You hear it from detectives in TV dramas and investigators in attorney generals’ offices. Popularized by the 1976 film “All the President’s Men,” the phrase actually dates back much further and usually suggests a way to unveil political corruption. Who paid what to whom?
What the fossil fuel industries in this country are doing may not be corrupt, but their actions in terms of resisting the war against climate change have clout with Congress. Interested in their corporate survival, but apparently not human survival, they’ve given $61 million dollars to the 139 Congressional senators and representatives who qualify as climate deniers.
According to a March 2021 report from the Center for American Progress, a liberal public policy group, these members of Congress hold that climate change is largely a natural occurrence, not influenced by human activity in a major way and it isn’t real. Perhaps, we hope, that number shrank a bit this week.
Tell the survivors in last week’s floods in New York that it’s just nature. Tell those who scrambled to safety in Louisiana in the same storm. Tell those who died during Katrina, were damaged by Sandy and Irene and Ivan, etc. Hurricanes and tornados once made the front pages because they were rare. Now they are front page often – and fearsome.
Here in New England, where our reps and senators pretty much agree we need to do something about climate change, many of us feed our hummingbirds, drive hybrid cars, purchase solar panels, ban plastic takeout containers, encourage milkweed for monarchs and worry about climate change. New York, New Jersey, Oregon, New Mexico and South Dakota also have a substantial majority of legislators who think we the people are destroying the climate.
How do the rest support their denial in the face of not only scientific research but the death and destruction they can see daily with wildfires, floods, too-hot days, wind and rain? They take the money and issue the denials they’ve been paid for. Five of eight Congress people from Louisiana have received $4,863,400 from the fossil fuel industry; in Texas, it’s 12 out of 38 for more than $10 million, with Ted Cruz (he who fled the country in the face of a storm) getting about $4 million.
Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida are among that state’s 10 Congress people who live in hurricane heaven and think it’s just Mother Nature having a bad day. Floridian legislators pulled nearly $2 million from the fossil fuel industry. And it’s that same industry, plus other corporations, that columnist Paul Krugman says is fighting Joe Biden’s bill because it includes steps to fight climate change. They’re worried about their taxes going up to pay for the changes that might keep us breathing and our heads above water.
Perhaps if they gave less to legislators who deny climate change, they’d be able to afford the tax money to keep us alive and well. Instead, the Pew Research Center reports that two-thirds of American adults think the government is doing less than it should about climate change, and much of corporate America has dug its heels in.
Research into who is getting the most campaign money by discarding science instead of cleaning up reveals few surprises. Ted Cruz leads the way, with Mitch McConnell of Kentucky in second with a lifetime draw of $3,669,871 and Jim Inhofe not far behind with $2,503,098. Inhofe, by the way, was recently re-elected and at age 86 is smack in my generation and should go back to Oklahoma and relax instead of advocating more use of coal.
It will also not be a surprise that these climate deniers are Republicans. What’s not understandable is why they are apparently not worried about whether their grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be glued to ominous reports from meteorologists on a minute-by-minute basis. And one more statistic from this policy group’s March 2021 report: 88 of the 139 climate deniers are election-result deniers and there’s overlap also with COVID deniers.
Krugman on corporations lobbying against the Biden bill: “…it’s hard to think of anything more irresponsible than torpedoing efforts to avoid a civilization-threatening crisis because you want to hold down your tax bill.”
Indeed.
Ruth Bass is an award-winning journalist. Her web site is www.ruthbass.com.