SPRINGFIELD — Western Massachusetts Catholics are being called to return to weekly Mass this month.
The Most Rev. William Byrne, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, announced Wednesday that he is lifting the dispensation of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass beginning the weekend of June 19-20. Byrne issued the dispensation, which waived the obligation, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
With COVID-19 protocols lifted by the state Memorial Day weekend and it being safer to attend church Saturday or Sunday, Byrne says returning to weekly Mass shouldn't be a problem for most parishioners.
“Of course it’s not for those who are sick or unable to attend, but for the rest of us, if we can go, we should be going,” the bishop said in a video posted on diocesan social media. “The benefit of that is, every time we go to Mass, we encounter Jesus Christ, we get to be together, we get to celebrate the obligation and the goodness of keeping the Sabbath holy,” he said.
Byrne added that he chose Father’s Day weekend as the Catholic Church celebrates the year of St. Joseph, Jesus’ foster father on Earth “who was always a faithful observer of the Sabbath.”