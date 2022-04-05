Should two South Berkshire school districts consider a merger? Public discussions begin Tuesday

The 8 Town Regional School District Planning Board will hold the first of three remote public meetings Tuesday to discuss the published report and recommendations of a research team headed by veteran educator and Project Manager Jake Eberwein.
The research group, led by Eberwein for the past eight months, has been studying potential scenarios for collaboration or consolidation involving the Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire Regional School Districts.
The team’s report issued on March 22 recommended consideration of a possible combination for one high school, a potentially rebuilt or renovated and expanded Monument Mountain High in Great Barrington, to serve students in grades 9-12 from both districts, including Mount Everett High in Sheffield. Elementary and middle schools would continue to operate with no changes, according to the research group’s recommended plan.
The eight towns are Alford, Egremont, Great Barrington, Monterey, New Marlborough, Sheffield, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge.
The meeting, with remote attendance only via Zoom, begins at 5:30 p.m. It will be led by Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service facilitators Cynthia Jeffries and Annie Rutsky. To attend, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87106237393.
The webinar format includes attendance by the public and by planning board members, superintendents, union representatives, members of the research team and the facilitators attending as “panelists.” For more information, visit 8towns.org.
According to the 8-town board’s chair, attorney Lucy Prashker of Cain Hibbard & Myers, the research team’s report and recommendations are its own, not the planning board’s.
The timeline for a possible decision remains to be considered by the 8 Town Planning Board. Eberwein and his team members were appointed by the board last June, but the board has been working on its study for two years with a number of consultants, including Eberwein’s group, and others as well, Prashker stated.
If the 8 Town Planning Board were to support combining the Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire districts into a new 8 town district under a new regional school district agreement, that or any other recommendation would go to the select boards of the member towns.
Any final decision to regionalize would be made by town residents at their town meetings. The vote in each town would be by written ballot and majority vote. If fewer than 8 towns voted in favor, other options could be explored.