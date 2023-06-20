Abatement work at Eagle Mill has begun, with demolition work to closely follow in project to add 120 living units to downtown

LEE — Abatement work at the Eagle Mill began in earnest on Monday, according to development partner Jeffrey Cohen. And after a few weeks, demolition work will begin.
Cohen noted that the process of putting together the financing package for the more than $30 million project has taken more than 13 years, during which the pandemic and inflation has increased the price by about $7 million.
“It’s frustrating how long it’s taken, but we’re glad there will be visible signs of work progressing, so we can see the project moving forward,” said Jon Rudzinski, owner of Rees-Larkin Development and partner in the project. “We’re putting a lot of work into it right now.”
Rudzinski noted that with almost all the financing in place, much of it received in a variety of state and federal grant funding and tax credits for affordable housing units, a closing on the project is expected in September. He said that hopefully by then, most of the abatement and demolition will be done and the construction phase would begin shortly afterward.
If construction starts in September, with an estimated 18-month time frame, Rudzinski expects to see roughly 50 units up for rent in early 2025.
Phase one includes abatement of materials throughout the site. It also includes demolition of the easternmost and westernmost sections of the mill structure and the vacant homes that line the street on the south side.
Cohen said those vacant houses should be gone by August.
It will also include converting the mill structure into 56 living units, with a significant portion of them qualifying under state guidelines as affordable housing. Some of the grant funding requires a certain number of affordable units.
Due to its historic nature, the project was also able to secure $6.8 million in historic tax credits from the National Park Service and $1.5 million from the Massachusetts Historic Commission.
Phase two involves building two apartment buildings on the site with a total of 66 units at a cost of about $45 million.
The machine shop was intended as a retail prepared food store, but now developers are considering more market rate housing units, Cohen said.
Both Rudzinski and Cohen said the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development have been very helpful during the financing phase.
In total, the project will wind up with more than 120 new living units, with some qualifying as affordable.
Town officials have said they are anxious to see the project underway. Dominating the north end of Main Street, the new complex will reinvigorate that commercial corridor by bringing more residents to the neighborhood and providing new business opportunities.
Built in 1808 and added to eight different times over the years, the Eagle Mill sits on the north side of downtown, along the banks of the Housatonic River, once one of 25 paper mills in town during the late 1800s. Eagle Mill operated until 2008, when paper company Schweitzer-Mauduit closed its four remaining mills.
On its website, the developer envisions that “residential, commercial and retail uses will bring tenants, businesses, retail establishments, and food service to the historic core of the mill complex, breathing new life and vibrancy into the historic site.”
The housing construction is proceeding in partnership with Berkshire Housing Development Corporation. DEW Properties is the general contractor on the project.