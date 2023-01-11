Alford residents can offer opinions tonight about a 45-day limit to short-term rentals

ALFORD — The Alford Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday virtually and in person on a proposed bylaw that would cap short-term rentals to 45 days per year.
According to the town's website, the aim of the bylaw is to protect and maintain the town’s residential, community and agricultural character, as well as to preserve housing options for new residents, to enable existing owners to rent their properties and to preserve the health, welfare and safety of owners, residents and renters.
Here are few highlights of the proposal up for discussion this evening:
- The proposed zoning bylaw would apply to both rooms and entire properties. The 45-day limitation would apply to the entire parcel, and on parcels with multiple units “shall be apportioned among the several dwelling units.”
- The bylaw would prohibit events requiring tents as well as commercial events, including conferences, meeting and retreats.
- It would require animals of short-term renters to be leashed “at all times outdoors.” It would prohibit signs advertising short-term rentals as well.
- It would also require the owner to register each short-term rental with the select board and would prohibit short-term rental of properties where taxes are owed or with outstanding zoning, health or code violations.
Airbnb currently shows no rental listings in Alford, but Vacation Rental By Owner shows several, with nightly charges ranging from $120 for a studio loft to $825 per night for a farmhouse on 160 acres.
The Great Barrington Select Board voted Monday to impose a $200 fee on each short-term rental after voters approved a bylaw in June.
Among other Berkshire County communities, North Adams City Council took an initial vote to regulate short-term rentals in December. Lenox limits rentals to 75 days, and Stockbridge voters adopted a short-term rental bylaw in 2021.