Alford voters raise objections to Southern Berkshire Ambulance's request for increased funds

Spending items

In addition to the town’s operating budget of $1.7 million, a 7 percent increase over current spending, voters approved the following:

• $476,808 for the town’s share of the Southern Berkshire Regional School District’s operating/transportation budget, capital and bond costs, an increase of 6.1 percent.

• $459,000 to pay for expenses for the Alford Link Enterprise Fund, the town’s broadband network, an increase of 8 percent.

• $150,000 to pay for costs to Alford’s highways.

• $97,787 to pay for the salaries of 18 town officers, an increase of 5 percent.

• A $20,000 appropriation to pay for survey and design services for Americans with Disability Act accessibility at town buildings.