Alford voters raise objections to Southern Berkshire Ambulance's request for increased funds

ALFORD — In a generally polite annual town meeting, 42 voters unanimously approved the town’s operating budget along with each of the other warrant articles presented.
There was a sticking point though: line item 67 of the budget — the $27,276 for Southern Berkshire Ambulance Service, which provides the town with emergency medical coverage, along with Great Barrington, Egremont, Monterey, Mount Washington and Sheffield.
Jay Ortwein shouted “Hold,” and asked why there was a substantial increase. In the past the town has funded the ambulance service at an annual level of less than $10,000.
Lou Oggiani, an emergency medical technician and board member of Southern Berkshire Ambulance, explained that the service has moved to a paid paramedic model to be able to deliver more sophisticated medical care, and that’s driving up costs.
In addition, the service is paid only a fraction of its costs by insurance companies and typically zero by uninsured patients who receive services for free, he said, leaving the ambulance service with a shortfall of about $350,000.
Residents were skeptical and registered anger about the formula used to divide the burden: equalized property valuation.
“We pay more because our property is better than other property?” Ortwein asked. “I don’t understand the basis of this.”
In addition, Alford residents complained about a lack of transparency regarding the financials of the ambulance service.
“We asked to see their books,” said Select Board member Peggy Henden-Wilson. “There has been some mismanagement.”
Select Board member Peter Puciloski said he tried to negotiate, “which was an exercise in futility,” adding, “They have a lot of trouble collecting. They’re really being squeezed on the revenue side also.”
The Monterey Select Board unsuccessfully tried to negotiate a formula based on the number of calls, which would have increased Great Barrington’s share and reduced the share of all the other towns.
But, Puciloski also reminded residents that if Alford chooses to contract with Lee Ambulance Service, response time to calls will likely triple.
Still, when Lucy Prashker thanked the service for its response, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was applause.
Voters also gave outgoing Town Moderator Michael Wilcox a standing ovation just after the meeting. He has served in the role for 19 years. His ancestry on his father’s side dates to 1750, when the town was named. He was initially tapped for the role after he emceed an awards ceremony in Boston.
“I feel fortunate to live in a town where people, for the most part, get along. When there are disagreements, they are usually worked out in a friendly and courteous fashion,” Wilcox wrote in a letter of gratitude to residents. “And when the town faced challenges, such as the need for reliable internet, people have been eager to volunteer and lead the town to a solution.”