Edie Sedgwick's sister is still trying to understand her 'magic.' Alice Sedgwick Wohl will talk about this and more in New Marlborough

NEW MARLBOROUGH — Though she’s been running the question through her head for decades, Alice Sedgwick Wohl still can’t figure out what her sister’s magic was.

Quote “I saw Edie’s power and I saw Warhol’s genius and that reactivated the conversation with my brother. I just wrote in kind of a trance,” Alice Sedgwick Wohl

Her famous baby sister, Edie Sedgwick, shot into the world like a star. When the midcentury supernova of an actress, model and Andy Warhol muse died at 28, the light never faded. It only grew and the world can’t forget her.

Wohl, now 91, has written a book to try to figure out why.

Though “As it Turns Out: Thinking about Edie and Andy” is done — published in August — the question of why Edie Sedgwick made such an impact on American culture is still swirling around in her. More information keeps drifting in.

“There’s no conclusion,” said Wohl, who lives in West Stockbridge. “The book is open-ended. It’s only meant to sort-of present indications, sign posts.”

Wohl and her book will be center stage at author Simon Winchester’s annual literary event at the New Marlborough Meeting House on Saturday.

Winchester says he also wants to explore this matter of why Edie Sedgwick is a lasting icon.

“Why are we still so interested in her?” he said in a phone interview. “It’s an extraordinary phenomenon.”

He said he’ll begin by placing the question in the context of the Sedgwick family’s political and cultural life in the Berkshires and on the California ranches where the sisters were raised amid genteel dysfunction — though Edie Sedgwick was 12 years younger than Wohl and had no limits imposed on her by their parents.

Then they’ll talk about Edie, Warhol and The Factory — Warhol’s creative headquarters — and what led to stardom for them both.

The book, which Winchester calls “lyrical,” follows this same course, beginning with family life before Edie was born and describing the conditions into which she came.

Difficult conditions, notes Winchester.

“On the surface it looked magical, but under the surface it was demonic,” he said.

The book has received great reviews. The New York Times said it is “beautiful, if not exactly joyful.”

For sure, it is a tragic and inspiring tale of a soaring, bewitching human spirit. Also a tale of narcissism and family pathologies.

Saturday’s conversation won’t be Wohl’s first public speaking event — she’s keeping busy. She'll has another engagement at Scout in Great Barrington on Oct. 7.

She’s encountering what she’s still trying to grasp: why her sister captivated those in her orbit and beyond.

When she presented the book in New York last month in an interview with New York Magazine’s Lisa Miller, the magic was still twirling around.

“I got a lot of Edie devotees, and a lot of them very very young — they were in their 20s and she’s been dead for 60 years,” Wohl said. “There were some broken down old Factory guys there, too.”

There was so much mystery to Edie, who died of an overdose in 1971.

“She was unknowable except by the effect she had on others,” Wohl said. “I still can’t figure out what her magic is.”

Edie certainly sought to beam her light.

“She just wanted to expand into her potentiality,” Wohl said.

There is also Wohl’s quiet magic. She’s a scholar who translated “The Life of Michelangelo” by Ascanio Condivi — she's not one for the celebrity circuit.

She wrote the book while tucked into her farmhouse during the pandemic lockdowns, and not long after her husband Helmut Wohl died. Sparked by a movie clip of Edie at a gallery in 2019, Alice Wohl turned an ongoing mental letter to a brother who died in 1965 into this memoir.

“I saw Edie’s power and I saw Warhol’s genius and that reactivated the conversation with my brother,” she said. “I just wrote in kind of a trance,” she said.

Her voice shines through the pages in this conversation she was having with him. Now people are asking her about the writing — how she could switch to writing from memory rather than research.

“I really did have a kind of running commentary in my mind talking to my brother,” Wohl said.