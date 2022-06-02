Andrew Krouss wins remaining seat on West Stockbridge Select Board

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — By a margin of 54 votes, Andrew Krouss has won his race for a vacant Select Board seat.

Krouss defeated former Select Board member Peter Skorput, 204 to 150, in Tuesday's special town election for the seat left open by Roger Kavanagh, who stepped down before his term expired. The board is now complete with its three members.

The final results mark the end of a high-tension election season amid a yearlong feud among two businesses and the town over noise and road access.

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters Sign up

Both Krouss, who is chair of the Finance Committee, and Skorput, said they wanted to put an end to division in town, particularly friction between The Foundry performing arts stage and Truc Oriental Express restaurant.

Kavanagh announced his plan to leave the board in May, citing town government he said was hindered by inefficiencies and a lack of impartiality. This left the board with a vacant seat until Tuesday.

At the town's regular election on May 9, Andy Potter defeated board Chair Eric Shimelonis, 251-153.

According to election results posted to the town's website, residents cast 354 votes Tuesday. The town has 1,132 registered voters, according to Town Clerk Ronni Barrett.