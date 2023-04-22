Anne Langlais, a candidate for Lee Select Board, is up for the fight to kill the planned PCB landfill

LEE — Anne Langlais is on board with the effort to vanquish the idea of a toxic PCB dump in town, and as she says, “This is not my first rodeo.”
Langlais was also involved in the effort to kill a proposed wind turbine on October Mountain and took part in the effort to keep Laurel Lake accessible to the public.
“I have a strong voice and I’m not afraid to ask the hard questions,” she said. “I’m not afraid to get down to the truth.”
Langlais, 55, is a candidate for the Lee Select Board. She is running against Select Board Chairman Sean Regnier.
She was born in Stockbridge. Her family moved to Lee when she was in second grade. She is married, and has five adult children and 11 grandchildren. Since 2003, she has owned and operated The Jewelry Box next door to Joe’s Diner on Center Street.
In the 2000s Langlais served on the Conservation Commission for three years. She also served as a Lee Town Meeting District Representative for several years.
“My town has always been a priority for me,” she said.
Her efforts to fight the PCB dump have been with like-minded groups such as the Housatonic River Initiative.
She is supportive of the town plan to build a public safety headquarters on Route 102 to alleviate facility issues the police, fire, and EMS face daily.
“I think that would be fantastic,” Langlais said. “I think they’re barely getting by with those facilities. They’ve been stretched thin for a long time because of it.”
And she feels that the town’s schools are doing well with “a reasonable budget.”
The redevelopment of the Eagle Mill, a project for affordable housing and other mixed uses that just began the demolition phase on property right behind her jewelry shop, is an important step forward for economic progress in Lee, she added.
"Everything going on in the north end of downtown is totally good,” Langlais said.
The idea of building a community center is also on her mind, but she would prefer it be located close to, or in, the downtown area, suggesting that the former Price Chopper building could be renovated for that purpose. But she does not favor a pool in a community center.
She said that location is safer to get to for pedestrians, bicyclists and the elderly because it is right in downtown.
Langlais supports the idea of the town buying the dam at Laurel Lake, giving the town control of the lake, rather and just one person.
“It will keep any single person from having control or ownership over the top 12 feet of the water at Laurel Lake,” she said.
The Town Election is Monday, May 15, at 21 Crossways Village Gym. Voting begins at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are accepted up until the close of polls on Election Day, and the last day to request an absentee ballot is Monday, May 8 by 5 p.m.