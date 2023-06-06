Opponents of a PCB landfill in Lee made their case in federal appeals court. The judges seemed unmoved

BOSTON — The struggle to block a plan to store PCB-tainted soil in a landfill near Woods Pond in Lee encountered some resistance Tuesday in federal appeals court.
Judges for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit seemed unconvinced by the case presented on behalf of two environmental groups against the federal Environmental Protection Agency and its plan to store contaminated soil taken from the Housatonic River.
The Housatonic River Initiative and the Housatonic Environmental Action League are suing the EPA to reverse a mediated settlement agreement reached in 2020 with General Electric Co. and five Berkshire County towns — Lenox, Lee, Stockbridge, Great Barrington and Sheffield. Those towns are represented by the Rest of River Municipal Committee.
GE dumped PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, into the river from its Pittsfield plant for years. The chemical is now believed to cause cancer in humans.
The landfill plan calls for the depositing of low-level PCB contaminated soils in a specially built disposal facility. Lee officials and many Lee residents oppose the plan; they want all contaminated materials to be moved out of the state.
Boston attorney Andrew Rainer, representing the environmental groups, at first sought to repeal the settlement because the mediation process was conducted in private, and only allowed public input at the end of the process.
Rainer argued that if the public comment period had occurred first, or if mediation had been conducted on the record, the outcome could have been different.
But Jim Humes, administrative presiding judge, noted that mediation is a widely used practice that usually occurs in private, and that there are no legal requirements to keep a public record or allow public viewing of the process.
Another attorney for the environmental groups, Stephanie Parker, contended that the actions taken by the Rest of River Municipal Committee, GE and the EPA were “arbitrary and capricious” in deciding to deposit 90 percent of the contaminated soil in the proposed landfill in Lee, with only 10 percent to be trucked out of state.
Associate Justice Kathleen Banke challenged the “arbitrary and capricious” label, noting that GE listed 10 reasons “why the landfill is preferable.”
Parker pointed to the outcry from community members who have expressed opposition to the plan, but Banke pointed out that “multiple communities” signed on to the plan, yet did not join in the lawsuit to derail it.
The judges seemed unmoved by several other claims by the groups, including that there was no timeline or sediment standard for the remediation plan. The judges cited a timeframe and standards that had been presented by the EPA.
They also noted that the PCB levels in sediment going to the landfill are well under the levels considered to be harmful. And they said that if the plan were to be abandoned, those PCB tainted materials could legally be located to a conventional municipal landfill.
Accusations from the groups that the towns had been “paid off” with millions of dollars also were met with pushback. Under the terms of the settlement, Lee and Lenox will each receive $25 million, with Great Barrington, Sheffield and Stockbridge each getting $1.5 million.
The EPA's attorney explained that money was offered to help lessen the impact of the estimated 13-year process of dredging and trucking soil to the landfill facility.
No ruling was issued after the hearing. The court could issue its ruling by the end of this month, or in early fall.