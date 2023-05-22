Attorney General rules Rest of River Committee violated state Open Meeting law

LEE — The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office on Friday ruled that the Rest of River Committee violated the state’s Open Meeting Law by being too vague on the posted agenda about the effort to hire a lawyer to advocate on behalf of the GE landfill plan and against Lee’s wishes.
During its meeting on March 27, the committee voted 4-1 to spend $15,000 to hire an attorney to support the landfill before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.
Joshua Bloom, a Lee resident who was at the meeting, filed the open meeting complaint with the Attorney General.
The landfill plan, ordered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, calls for the depositing of low level PCB contaminated soils in a specially built disposal facility near Woods Pond in Lee. The soils would be contained and covered over, to remain there permanently.
The Housatonic River Initiative and the Housatonic Environmental Action League, both of which oppose the plan, sought judicial review of the EPA’s disposal order, a case set to be heard June 6 in Boston. The committee wanted the lawyer to speak against the two environmental groups and to support the plan.
Lee officials and most Lee residents oppose the plan. They want all contaminated materials to be moved out of the state.
At the March 27 meeting, the only vote against hiring a lawyer came from Lee’s representative on the Rest of River Committee, Bob Jones.
The AG’s ruling describes the agenda item in question: “The Committee posted notice for a meeting to be held on March 27 at 11:30 a.m. The notice included nine topics, one of which was ‘6. Approval of Expenditure of Funds.’”
But the item didn’t specify an exact amount of money or what it would be spent on. It was a measure to authorize the committee to approve spending “up to $15,000” to pay a legal firm to make legal arguments before the First Circuit Court.
“The complaint alleges that the notice topic ‘Approval of Expenditure of Funds’ was insufficiently specific to reasonably advise the public of the topic to be discussed at the meeting,” the ruling says. “The [RoR] Committee acknowledges, and we find, that the topic was insufficiently specific.”
Jones, Lee's RoR member, said the ruling was a long time coming.
“I never understood this reluctance to share with the public,” Jones said. “For three years we’ve been working in a vacuum. This ruling shines a light on how [RoR Committee members] have been conducting business.”
According to the ruling, in 2016, the EPA issued a Rest of River clean-up plan requiring GE to ship out of state all PCB waste removed from the river, a plan the Rest of River Committee supported.
But GE appealed the plan to the EPA’s Environmental Appeals Board, which vacated the out-of-state removal.
After mediated negotiations among GE, the RoR Committee and several others, in January 2020, the RoR Committee approved a new agreement with GE, which called for GE to begin cleanup and to ship the most highly contaminated waste material out of state, but allowed material with lower levels of PCBs to be disposed of in Berkshire County.
In January this year, the RoR Committee, through legal counsel, filed a 50-page legal brief arguing in support of the EPA’s order, against the wishes of the Lee Select Board.
In the open meeting ruling, Carrie Benedon, assistant attorney general in the Division of Open Government, wrote that the Open Meetings Law requires agenda topics to have sufficient specificity to reasonably advise the public of the issues to be discussed.
“We generally consider a topic to be sufficiently specific when a reasonable member of the public could read the topic and understand the anticipated nature of the public body’s discussion,” the ruling reads.
“[W]e find that the topic ‘Approval of Expenditure of Funds’ on the notice for the Committee’s March 27 meeting was insufficiently specific, and the Committee violated the Open Meeting Law,” Benedon wrote.
To make things right, the AG’s office ordered the committee to “post adequate notice and again discuss and vote on the approval of expenditure of funds to enable legal counsel to prepare for and participate in oral argument in support of the EPA’s order in the Rest of River Cleanup Litigation.”
The RoR Committee was ordered to do the whole thing over within 14 days, or “the approval that was voted at its March 27 meeting shall be nullified.”
And there was a warning for the future of the RoR Committee: “We also order the Committee’s immediate and future compliance with the Open Meeting Law and caution the Committee that a determination by our office of a similar violation in the future may be considered evidence of intent to violate the Open Meeting Law.”