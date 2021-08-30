WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Sometimes, the Select Board finds itself between a rock and a hard place.

Unsure of how to resolve a dispute between two popular businesses after an emotional public hearing Monday, the Select Board continued its special permit hearing for The Foundry until Thursday.

The intent was to give board members time to digest testimony and new information about what is now almost entirely a noise problem — and may come down to decibel measurements.

Early indications from the attorney for the owner of Truc Orient Express, who is complaining of excessive noise from Foundry events, suggests the owners want conditions on a special permit.

"We prefer that all performances be inside," said attorney Mitchell Greenwald. "And then, ideally, maybe acoustic. But if there are any situations where amplified music is acceptable ... then the state [noise level] limit, 10 over ambient [noise level] would be something we could talk about."

Greenwald said swift action was needed to give Truc Nguyen, his client, relief from weekend music that is disrupting her in what also is her home, and has stretched through the summer with no action. He said the legal target for approving a permit is whether the use of a property is "detrimental" to the area.

At least 70 people came to the hearing at Town Hall, and many more joined on Zoom, to weigh in on a dust-up that has gripped the Berkshires and beyond, and to support Amy Brentano, owner and artistic director of The Foundry, a performing arts venue, and Truc Nguyen, who with her family owns Truc Orient Express, a Vietnamese restaurant across the street.

Both Brentano and Nguyen tearfully said there had been lies and accusations about the other that had spread like poison into the community. Both also said they had always been supportive of the other. Neither wants to harm the other business, both said.

And Brentano said she had never been told that she would need to apply for a special permit.

The tenor of testimony, however, shifted. As the end of the hearing neared, residents heaped blame on town officials past and present for the lack of regulatory oversight and planning that led to the debacle and called for collaboration and town support of both businesses.

The feud started in May over fears around road access, then quickly sparked into a battle over noise and other problems. That includes a lawsuit in state Land Court that Nguyen, who lives at the Truc property and currently only serves take-out, says are emanating from a musical venue and bar that went unvetted by town officials and attorneys.

In May, Brentano said she would hold weekend evening performances outside due to COVID-19, and planned to close or monitor access to Merritt Way, which she owns, though she never did.

The road is the only vehicle access to Truc after the town shut the Harris Street bridge to traffic from Main Street in the 1990s , converting it to a footbridge, and hemming in Truc. Brentano said at the time that the decision stemmed from safety concerns, since cars would pass between the stage and her audiences.

While it appeared in June that Nguyen and Brentano had come to a resolution, town officials vowed to fix the street grid problem. That initial complaint turned into the current crisis when The Foundry’s popular summer season began to stir and draw audiences.

Brentano applied for special permit on July 9 for the property, which includes a 99-capacity indoor theater and bar, Merritt Way, and the green used by the farmers’ market and the visitor’s center booth. The application asks for permission to hold outdoor performances from May through Oct., Friday through Sunday, and until no later than 9:45 p.m.

In her application, Brentano says The Foundry is a revenue generator for other businesses downtown as well, bringing up to 200 people into town every weekend. She also says the liquor license supports the rest of the business.

Brentano never applied for a permit when she bought the property and opened in 2019, and town officials appeared never to have required one. It was Greenwald who discovered this, since town bylaws require a business operating as commercial amusement to have a special permit.

The road access issue appears to be solved, but Brentano said she will give the town the easement to Merritt Way. Nguyen had filed suit in state Land Court Wednesday to ensure the road remains open into the future.