GREAT BARRINGTON — Fifty-five years after the founding of Simon’s Rock College jump-started the U.S. early college movement, Bard College at Simon’s Rock has launched an academic journal dedicated to topics in the early college movement.
Released in June, “The House of Education Needs Overhaul” is the inaugural issue of Early College Folio, a digital and open-access journal. Articles from the issue can be found at digitalcommons.bard.edu/earlycollegefolio.
The title of the inaugural issue is borrowed from a 1967 essay on “the theory behind Simon’s Rock” by Simon’s Rock founder Elizabeth Blodgett Hall. The June issue “revisits and expands on Mrs. Hall’s credo with a series of essays exploring various aspects of early college from scholars in the Bard network and beyond,” a news release from the college said.
“We are thrilled to put Early College Folio out into the world to facilitate greater engagement with the early college concepts, philosophies, pedagogies and practices — including the multiplicity of viewpoints and visions involved in the movement,” Provost and Vice President John B. Weinstein said in the release. “Our hope is that this publication becomes a leading resource for the study of early college both around the nation and around the world.”
Early College Folio is published by the Early College Research Institute at Simon’s Rock.