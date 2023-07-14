<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Based on community concerns, Berkshire Bank will keep an ATM open in Otis after potential closure of branch

IMG_9211.jpg

Berkshire Bank will keep an ATM open in Otis after it closes the branch there, which is the town's only bank.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

OTIS — In a small but perhaps significant victory for local residents, Berkshire Bank has announced it will keep its ATM open after it closes the Otis branch on Sept. 29 and even following a sale of the building

The bank’s decision to close the Otis branch, which is the town's only bank, is not a fait accompli. It requires final approval from the Massachusetts Division of Banks.

The closure is part of a plan to move toward online banking. Branches at 734 Williams St. in Pittsfield, Marlborough and Westborough are also scheduled to close Sept. 29.

Residents told The Eagle this week they were concerned about the loss of the bank branch, particularly the ATM, because it was the only reliable local source of cash to residents and the town’s burgeoning summer population.

Some residents penned objections, and the Select Board planned to file one to the commissioner of banks ahead of a 5 p.m. deadline Friday.

The closest banks are in Lee and Great Barrington.

Berkshire Bank’s statement said the decision was made “in response to community concerns.”

“The bank plans on selling the building as part of the normal part of closure, and desires to work with a buyer of the building to retain ATM services at this location,“ according to Berkshire Bank’s statement.

Jane Kaufman is Community Voices Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jkaufman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6125.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all