Based on community concerns, Berkshire Bank will keep an ATM open in Otis after potential closure of branch

OTIS — In a small but perhaps significant victory for local residents, Berkshire Bank has announced it will keep its ATM open after it closes the Otis branch on Sept. 29 and even following a sale of the building
The bank’s decision to close the Otis branch, which is the town's only bank, is not a fait accompli. It requires final approval from the Massachusetts Division of Banks.
The closure is part of a plan to move toward online banking. Branches at 734 Williams St. in Pittsfield, Marlborough and Westborough are also scheduled to close Sept. 29.
Residents told The Eagle this week they were concerned about the loss of the bank branch, particularly the ATM, because it was the only reliable local source of cash to residents and the town’s burgeoning summer population.
Some residents penned objections, and the Select Board planned to file one to the commissioner of banks ahead of a 5 p.m. deadline Friday.
The closest banks are in Lee and Great Barrington.
Berkshire Bank’s statement said the decision was made “in response to community concerns.”
“The bank plans on selling the building as part of the normal part of closure, and desires to work with a buyer of the building to retain ATM services at this location,“ according to Berkshire Bank’s statement.