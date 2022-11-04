A Becket board said yes to a cannabis farm. A legal challenge remains in the way

BECKET — Eight months ago, a Connecticut company won a special permit to grow cannabis indoors in Becket, after a year of stop-and-start review.

But the weed farm remains sidelined, pending an appeal in state Land Court that’s now headed for trial next year. On Wednesday, a judge denied an effort by the farm’s opponents to score a quick win, through what's known as a summary judgment. They seek to overturn last spring’s Planning Board approval.

That means more litigation lies ahead, with a trial likely to start a full year after the board voted 4-1 in March to allow TetraHydra AgTek LLC to create a large-scale marijuana cultivation facility on Quarry Road.

Michael Goodenough, a TetraHydra partner, told the Planning Board after the vote he was humbled to win its approval, then promised opponents he would address their concerns.

“I look forward to providing you with the first tours of the building to kibosh any of the concerns,” he said at the time.

Instead of giving those tours, TetraHydra has been in court defending the appeal neighbors brought in early June, their objections detailed in an eight-page complaint.

The project isn’t right for this rural neighborhood, the plaintiffs say.

TetraHydra stands ready to create local jobs and be a good corporate citizen, its lawyer counters.

The farm plans to build a 31,310-square-foot greenhouse off Bonny Rigg Hill Road, roughly a half mile above the Massachusetts Turnpike.

TetraHydra’s attorney, Joshua Segal of Lawson & Weitzen LLP of Boston, said the company is eager to get to work in Becket.

“The judge decided that the board acted at least procedurally properly,” he said Thursday. “My client did everything the board asked and is looking to get this project off the ground as soon as possible.”

Segal said he expects the Land Court will resolve the dispute in 2023. A conference call among lawyers is set for Feb. 13. The discovery process is due to close at the end of January.

“This is a small business trying to rejuvenate this farm,” he said. “It is trying to be a good local citizen in Becket and hoping to be a strong partner with the town, going forward. They’d like to get moving as soon as they can.”

The complaint names all members of the Planning Board, including Robert T. Ronzio, James. P. Levy, Alvin Blake, Howard Lerner and Ann Krawet. Joel B. Bard, of KP Law, is representing the town. By agreement, Segal, the TetraHydra attorney, is defending the complaint in court.

Mitchell I. Greenwald, the Pittsfield attorney representing neighbors, said that this week’s ruling means the challenge goes next to a full review by a Land Court judge.

“We’re proceeding with discovery and we’re fully prepared to go forward with a complete trial with all the facts,” he said. “We think we’re right on the facts.”

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters Sign up

Greenwald said that his clients believe the board did not fulfill its duty to balance gains and losses when considering the applicant’s special permit request.

The trial, he said, will likely zero in on the question of “whether the Planning Board adequately considered the needs of the neighborhood, as well as the town as a whole. The bylaw requires consideration of both.”

“The board took a remarkably narrow view of what constituted a neighborhood,” he said. “Defining a neighborhood by one word doesn’t really do the job.”

Judge’s decision

In his decision this week, Judge Michael D. Vhay denied a bid by three dozen plaintiffs to overturn the Planning Board’s special permit, on the grounds that it was “procedurally defective” in two ways.

One of those ways, attorneys involved in the case say, related to how the panel handled concerns about the impact of the farm on the neighborhood.

Segal, for the plaintiffs, argued in a filing that the board considered how the business would affect the area. “That the Board did not specifically use the word 'neighborhood' in the manner requested by the Plaintiffs does not invalidate its reasons or its decision," he wrote.

In their complaint, the plaintiffs claim that Ronzio, the board chairman, questioned during the proceeding whether opponents even lived in the same neighborhood as the proposed farm — and that he showed bias when, in a long personal anecdote, he recalled his upbringing in the Boston area and referred to Brookline as a neighborhood home to "rabbis and doctors."

"Suggesting that the neighborhood where this [cannabis] project was located was not Jewish but the neighborhoods that he chose to exclude [in Becket] were," the complaint says. "In fact ... the general area of the project includes both Jews and Gentiles, albeit of unknown proportions."

In his finding, Vhay noted that the town’s bylaws compel the board to determine, in writing, that any “adverse effects” of a new use, like the cannabis farm, “not outweigh its beneficial impacts to the town or the neighborhood ….”

Vhay found that while the board as a whole did not provide that written finding, individual members addressed the issue.

“While Plaintiffs correctly note that the Board majority failed to make a ‘written determination’ specifically addressing the facility's benefits and/or detriments to the town and neighborhood,” the judge wrote, “the permit's conditions evince the majority's intent to prevent the adverse effects of the proposed facility from outweighing its beneficial impacts on both the town and the neighborhood.”

The board produced a set of conditions, Vhay said, that show an effort to consider the farm’s neighborhood impact.

“The Board's decision therefore is not defective on account of not including required findings,” Vhay wrote.

The court also declined to accept the plaintiffs’ argument that TetraHydra failed to file all elements of an application. The complaint alleges that the company was remiss in filing site plans that did not show the look of a completed facility. It also faulted TetraHydra for not demonstrating that it held a Cannabis Control Commission license or was eligible to receive one.

The judge said his reading of the law does not require the kinds of renderings the plaintiffs believe were missing.

On a third issue, related to the conditions the board placed on the project, Vhay declined to rule, saying the question will be taken up later.