Opponents of Becket ‘glamping’ project, their numbers growing, prepare to state their case

BECKET — As a Becket town board readies to take more comment on a proposed luxury camping project, opposition appears to be growing, based on signs sprouting near the fabled Dream Away Lodge.

Rectangular white placards bordered in red show the universal symbol of “no” – a circle struck through by a line – superimposed on “Glamping.”

That’s the stance of a chorus of residents, as a project submitted by Hit the Road RV LLC heads for a second airing Wednesday before the Planning Board.

The company, whose managing partner is Daniel I. Weinstein, of Boston, seeks a special permit to place 100 camping luxury structures on roughly 48 acres of property beside the former lodge on County Road.

The board’s hearing resumes at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the Zoom video platform. To register to attend, visit the agenda page for the Planning Board on the town’s website.

At the first session April 13, representatives of Hit the Road outlined their proposal and took questions from board members. The roughly two-hour hearing drew more than 100 viewers on Zoom.

Ahead of this week’s meeting, an attorney for project opponents filed a letter with the board calling on officials to require that the applicant put into writing any changes it has made to its original permit application.

In a letter last week, attorney Elisabeth C. Goodman, of Cain Hibbard & Myers in Pittsfield, also questioned the environmental analysis submitted by the developer. She called on the board to hire an engineer “to study the impacts of the proposed development.”

“If approved, the 400-person glamping resort would have a very substantial impact on the natural and built environment in the area of the proposed site,” she wrote. “The extent of this impact is unknown.”

No permit is needed to renovate the adjoining site of the Dream Away Lodge, whose owner, Daniel Osman, listed it for sale after pandemic setbacks. That lodge would be reborn under the proposal and serve, proponents say, as a centerpiece of the camping experience.

A message left Monday for Osman seeking comment on this stage of the board’s review was not immediately returned.

In the neighborhood around the site, residents have been rallying.

Last weekend, resident David Kong created a poster with photos showing neighbors along County and Yokum Pond roads standing beside their signs.

“We’re all losing sleep. We’re so filled with anxiety about this whole issue,” Kong said Monday.

Kong said some neighbors have brought their concerns to Osman. “They’ve told him that it’s not the right thing for the neighborhood,” Kong said. “People are just up in arms.”

Members of a newly formed nonprofit, Concerned Residents of Becket Inc., submitted a 17-page statement to the Planning Board. The group says it represents 30 families and is being advised by Goodman.

The group claims that the town’s zoning bylaws do not allow for the proposed three-season development, which residents believe to be too big for the area. At full capacity, the camping area could house 400 people, though the number would likely be less, since not all guest parties would arrive with four members.

“The Concerned Residents of Becket are more concerned than ever about the enormous and unexamined impact of this project,” the group says its filing. “The project’s impact upon neighborhood character and social structures, public safety, traffic, and the natural environment, including especially wildlife, as well as on the fragile natural resources and recreation opportunities in the area, will be far ranging and dramatic, far outweighing any benefits to the town.”