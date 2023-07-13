<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Benton Hill Road in Becket is washed out and closed to thru-traffic

IMG_9428.jpg

Werden Road in Becket is closed for a bridge replacement. 

 JANE KAUFMAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

BECKET — Benton Hill Road is closed to thru-traffic due to storm damage.

A bridge replacement on Werden Road is ongoing and on time, according to the town’s website. That road is expected to be closed for a total of 30 days during the bridge work.

A full-depth reclamation and repaving on McNerny Road will start Monday. During the day this road will be shut down to everyone except residents who live on McNerney Road and Pill Drive. The plan is to have the road open each evening. This project should take approximately 30 days.

Jane Kaufman is Community Voices Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jkaufman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6125.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all