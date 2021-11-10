Consideration of large-scale outdoor cannabis farm in Becket moves to January

BECKET — The company proposing to cultivate cannabis off Quarry Road in Becket says it needs more time to prepare to lay out its project to town officials.

The Planning Board agreed Wednesday night to continue its scheduled public hearing on a large-scale marijuana farm to Jan. 12, at the request of a representative for TetraHydra AgTek LLC.

Large-scale cannabis project mounts a second try to win special permit in Becket Proponents of a large cannabis farm in Becket will outline a revised plan to town officials Wednesday, restarting a debate that drew opposition from residents of two neighborhoods when it surfaced earlier this year.

Brian Vincent of TetraHydra said the firm needs more time to finish work on its septic plan and to secure approval from Becket health officials. The project was last before planners in August and had been also taken up in January, before being withdrawn by TetraHydra last winter to be modified.

Rather than move the hearing to December, the board agreed to let TetraHydra have more time.

“So we can work with the health department to get our septic approved,” Vincent told the Planning Board in a Wednesday session held in person and by remote connection through Zoom. Because of the continuance, no comments were taken on the project.

Planning Board Chairman Robert T. Ronzio asked the company to have plans filed by Dec. 29, so that his panel’s members have time to read them in advance. “That would give ample time for people to actually review the plans,” Ronzio said.

Vincent said the company’s consultants will have materials ready. ”Our engineering firm will be taking over and they’ll be presenting the site plan,” Vincent saId.

James P. Levy, a board member, said he and others on the panel want specifics, noting that officials are getting questions from residents — and need answers.

Vincent said the company will be prepared in January to address issues raised by the board and residents, including questions about water use and possible odors from cannabis cultivation.

“I want people to be aware that you will be answering all these questions,” Ronzio said.

Ronzio urged residents to study the company’s plans — which are to be filed in late December — and to base their questions about the project on those plans.