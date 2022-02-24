Becket board shifts to deliberation stage on cannabis farm bid

BECKET — Becket’s Planning Board voted Wednesday to close a public hearing on a controversial cannabis farm, rejecting an attorney’s call for the panel to continue to accept comment.

The board moves next to its deliberations, after hearing an additional two hours of arguments against granting a special permit to TetraHydra AgTek LLC, as well as a pointed denunciation of opponents by the man who co-owns the site in question.

“You're treating our town as if it's some kind of a theme park created just for you,” Jerome “Josh” Schwartzbach told the board through a videoconference link, referring to opponents.

Schwartzbach, who owns the Quarry Road parcel with his wife, Adrienne K. Metcalf, unleashed on critics of the farm, accusing them of advancing “half truths and outright lies.”

“Folks, your levels of entitlement seem amazing,” he said. At the board's Feb. 9 meeting, Metcalf said opponents were standing in the way of her family's quality of life.

Opponents, speaking individually and through their attorney, Mitchell I. Greenwald, continued to question TetraHydra AgTek’s plan to erect a 31,310-square-foot greenhouse to grow marijuana indoors. The company’s latest plan drops a proposed outdoor field for cultivation and adds parking.

While opponents have rapped the company for a series of plan changes, its representatives and supporters termed those adjustments good-faith responses to neighborhood concerns.

Brendan P. Slean, an attorney with Lawson & Weitzen representing TetraHydra AgTek, urged the panel to close the hearing, saying the applicant had waited “a significant period of time to get to this point.”

“My clients have been more than willing to bend over backwards to really address a lot of the major issues that were concerning to the town,” Slean said.

Robert T. Ronzio, the board’s chairman, said consideration of the application will begin when the board meets at 6 p.m. March 9. To secure the special permit, the company needs four of the panel’s five members to vote yes.

“That's the start of the cycle and how long it will take us to actually render a decision, I don't know,” Ronzio said.

Separately, the town’s Conservation Commission will take up issues related to the presence of wetlands on the site, according to its chairman, David Johnson. He said his commission will schedule consideration after it receives a referral from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

“I want everyone to know the Conservation Commission will take this seriously,” Johnson told the meeting, attended in person by Planning Board members and virtually by roughly 60 others.

“We want to be sure … that we do this right,” Johnson said.

Greenwald, the Pittsfield attorney representing opponents, told the panel town bylaws require it consider the views of neighbors and judge whether a project seeking a special permit is “consistent with community and neighborhood concerns” and its potential “impacts on the natural environment.”

“There’s that word 'neighborhood,'” Greenwald said. “You have a right to strongly consider and weigh all those factors.”

Greenwald called for the Planning Board not to close the hearing, saying the public didn’t have enough time to review changes in the project.

Opponents continued to question the project’s effect on the neighborhood and its ability to contain odors, protect wetlands and handle stormwater, among other things.

Resident Debra Eberhardt was one of many who questioned the size and character of the greenhouse that would be the farm’s primary structure. “A building completely out of character with the neighborhood,” she said.

Opponents, including Arthur Telegen, asked why they haven’t been able to see examples of what the greenhouse would look like. Telegen said that while an earlier proposal placed the greenhouse “in a hollow on the property,” it is now positioned close to Quarry Road.

Michele Cohen was one of several opponents who claimed a large TetraHydra AgTek greenhouse, on land leased from Schwartzbach and Metcalf, would be out of place. “It is not in keeping with the surrounding neighborhood,” Cohen said.

Ronzio, the board chair, responded to Cohen’s criticism by saying it would not be the first greenhouse in the area. “This one’s bigger, but that is the character of the neighborhood,” he said of the proposed building. “As I said, it’s a greenhouse and it’s larger.”

Greenwald asked Ronzio to stop referring to the proposed building as a greenhouse, suggesting that its size makes it something else.

David Killeen, who represents a trust that owns a neighboring Quarry Road property, asked planners to protect the area from harm and called the project “a large, industrial-type operation.”

Resident Barbara Wacholder also expressed alarm about the size of the proposed cultivation center.

“That just reminds me more of a prison, [or] where they keep the chickens who can’t even stand up anymore,” she said.

Michael Goodenough, a TetraHydra Agtek partner, said the greenhouse his company seeks to erect is akin to what’s in the neighborhood now.

Responding to various criticisms, Goodenough said the company has provided adequate information in its application and would be a good neighbor.

“Our detailed site plan is exponentially more detailed in every which way, shape, or form,” he said, then referred to the company's operations in Connecticut. “We take good care of everyone that’s around us.”

The proposal was first aired in January 2021, then was withdrawn and resubmitted in June. The application was taken up at a contentious Planning Board meeting in August, when the review was delayed by the discovery that applicants needed to have secured a host community agreement with Becket.