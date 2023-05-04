Great Barrington Select Board candidate Ben Elliott says he'll be tackling Housatonic water, affordable housing and child care

GREAT BARRINGTON — Housatonic resident Ben Elliott knows something about two of the town’s thorny and pressing issues.

The modest Great Barrington ranch house he grew up in is, well, now a $600 a night short-term rental.

He drives an hour each day to take his daughter to child care — the closer ones have waiting lists.

The water his family drinks and bathes in comes from taps served by the embattled Housatonic Water Works Co. The color of the bath water does not often tempt Elliott or his two-year-old daughter to partake.

“In the summertime, even though we have a whole-house filtration system, it still looks like iced tea,” Elliott said of the thing that initially pushed him into running for Select Board. “The manufacturer says that the filter should last about six months and in the summer it lasts about three weeks and looks like it’s covered in tar.”

It’s worse for many of his neighbors, he said.

Thus, Elliott is wading into a two-way race for the board seat held for nearly nine years by Ed Abrahams, and amid a political climate of economic turmoil and a struggle for regular people to stay afloat and find a place to live.

Town elections are Tuesday, May 9. His challenger is Sharon Gregory, a former Finance Committee member and citizen advocate.

Elliott, an editor and copywriter who works remotely — and also enjoys screenwriting — says he is trying to make “the moral case” about water discoloration and safety in Housatonic — all due to an aging system owned by a private company.

He says regardless of who wins the election, he knows that he and Gregory won’t let this one go. Both are pushing for the town to acquire and run the waterworks.

“I’m putting my faith in this filter,” Elliott said, “and still paying for this water that might be making my daughter sick.”

Returning home

Elliott, 36, is a fourth-generation town native who lived in Housatonic until he was 7. The family then moved to that little ranch house in Great Barrington.

He comes from “a family of plumbers and nurses” who built those ranch homes. His grandmother used to walk to Fairview Hospital to supervise the night shift nurses.

He moved away, living in a cramped New York City apartment, and then moved to Chicago for a little more living space. The pandemic hit, and he and his wife, a Lenox native, found themselves locked down and now expecting their first child.

That’s when the Berkshires called to them. All good except the struggle to find housing, affordable and available child care, and to learn just how bad the water is.

The water solution might require all of Great Barrington — not just Housatonic — to pitch in to overhaul the system and replace pipes. Elliott believes that leaving Housatonic in the dust in any way will hurt the larger town.

He also thinks the future could be bleak for a town that isn’t hospitable to young workers.

“I call it the ‘missing middle,’” he said. “It’s a great place to be a kid and it’s a great place when you’re established and ready to retire, but for people getting started with their careers or getting started with a family we don’t have a lot of resources in place.”

More on Ben Elliott’s stance on some issues:

Affordable housing: Elliott supports short-term rental restrictions enacted last year, but also favored the change to the bylaw at annual town meeting that would allow renters to offer short-term rental sublet, since there are people who do this to make ends meet.

High school merger: Supports the merger of Monument Mountain and Mount Everett regional high schools. He says he’ll support a new Monument High building whether it’s built for students from three towns or eight — he prefers the latter.

The airport: Elliott is a Walter J. Koladza Airport supporter, and said he would also entertain any future projects — like new hangars — brought before the board, depending on the plans submitted. His first flight was out of Koladza — his grandfather was a pilot — and he remembers trying to not get underfoot in the office while “Walt” Koladza was around.

Pedestrian safety: Elliott wants to fix problem spots downtown and in Housatonic village.