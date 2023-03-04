At about half its capacity for students, Berkshire Country Day School is looking at ways to expand its enrollment

STOCKBRIDGE — Just like most independent and public schools in the area, Berkshire Country Day School is confronting enrollment challenges as young-family population declines.
However, the school — established on a scenic campus off Route 183 in 1946 — appears to be on solid financial ground.
Under new leadership since last summer, BCD has 122 students — about half of the potential capacity — and 32 full-time faculty members. Enrollment had peaked at 200 in 2008.
During the pandemic, BCD’s student count spiked to about 140 in 2020-21 as it remained open for full-time, in-person education. Last year, some families left the area to return to jobs and pre-pandemic homes while others have stayed, said Mary Warner, who began her tenure as head of school last July.
For the current academic year, she noted, BCD has added students attracted by its small classes and teaching tailored to meet each student's individual interests, needs and strengths.
The numbers for 2023-24 “looks pretty strong,” Warner said. Students come from Pittsfield, Dalton and 15 from South County towns, as well as several from Columbia County, N.Y.
About 70 percent of BCD’s graduating eighth graders move on to college-prep private schools, with the rest choosing Lenox Memorial and Monument Mountain High, among others.
In 2007, BCD ended a six-year foray into high school education with a final senior graduating class of 11 students. The ninth grade, which continued, was discontinued in 2020.
BCD’s annual operating budget is about $4 million, up from $3.3 million in 2017. For the past two years, there was a small surplus, and the projection for the current year is close to break-even. The endowment is just above $2 million.
“My goal is to have a healthy school that’s financially sustainable,” Warner said. “There are many different models for that, and we’re working on that right now with the board of trustees, studying the big picture going forward.” The 2017 strategic plan will be replaced with a new one.
But Warner acknowledged that all independent schools are affected by the declining U.S. birth rate. The path forward for BCD should be clear in about a year, she suggested.
The school is also enhancing a commitment to social justice and sustaining the environment by rolling out new social-emotional learning, civics action and outdoor learning programs as key parts of the curriculum.
“Civics action is about teaching our students at the very youngest age to be good citizens, holding the door for someone else and being kind,” Warner said.
Older students learn about local government, with visits by politicians such as state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox.
The focus on social-emotional learning includes two weekly classes devoted to building character and supporting students’ mental and physical health in response to the pandemic, Warner said. She cited studies showing that students have been confronting multiple struggles.
“It’s about being part of a community, feeling supported, and being able to self-care and care for their friends,” she said, along with “giving the children tools to articulate their concerns and to teach them empathy so they recognize those same concerns in other people.”
Diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice are woven into the curriculum, Warner said. BCD’s five pillars include civic action, empathy, sustainability, engagement and literacy.
Warner, who had been acting head of the Hebron Academy in western Maine through last June, was named BCD’s new leader by the board of trustees in February 2022.
Because BCD did not adopt hybrid and remote schooling during the pandemic, “we emerged without learning gaps because our kids were here and learning the whole time,” she said. Now, a curriculum review is under way.
A new focus is the recently announced Imagination Lab, set to open next fall with student projects combining technology, art and engineering using 3D printers, laser cutters, woodworking and other crafts. One example: Students could build boats to sail on the pond in the back of the campus. The lab aligns with what students learn in English, history, math, science and language.
“It’s a concept as well as a physical place where their imaginations can fly, and here are all the tools that can help inspire that,” said Julie Clancy, former director of admissions at the Emma Willard School in Troy, N.Y., who was recently appointed as BCD’s assistant head of school for advancement and enrollment.
“BCD students love learning, they come ready to go, they have the skills and feel confident in the classroom and are great friends with other people,” Clancy observed.
In 2017, the school opened a $3.2 million library and music/performance room.
The school has a clear-cut policy on personal devices: Lower-school students through grade 5 are not permitted to bring any to school. Middle schoolers can bring a cellphone, as long as it’s switched off and kept in their backpacks.
“It’s a very firm line,” Warner said. A recommended social media policy is in the works to share with parents, she added, based on studies showing that “they are not helpful to students and are antithetical for an educational institution. No one complains about our cellphone policy here.”
“Our parents choose our school because of the policy since they have chosen this type of education,” Warner said. “Of course, we can’t dictate what kids do at home, but we can say as educators that this is what we recommend, and it’s up to them as to what they choose to do.”