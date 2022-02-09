STOCKBRIDGE — Berkshire Country Day School has chosen Mary Warner to serve at its next head of school.
Warner, the acting head of school at Hebron Academy in Maine, will begin her new position on July 15, the school said in a Wednesday news release. She previously has held leadership roles at Mater Christi School in Burlington, Vt., as well as Green Farms Academy and Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut.
Warner cited the creation of a Civics Action Lab in 2020 as a factor in her decision to join Berkshire Country Day, a private school in Stockbridge that serves Berkshire County and Columbia County students from prekindergarten to eighth grade. That lab aims to “cultivate a whole school culture founded in a deep understanding of civics, and active commitment to social justice and anti-racism, and a sense of true belonging for every student,” the release said.
“The measure of a good school is the care it takes of its students; the measure of a great school is the vision that lifts its students to the stage of growth,” Warner said in the release. “In the Civics Action Lab, BCD has set that vision, and it is one that will carry the students through their academic lives.”
Scott Sylvester, the president of the board of trustees, co-chaired the search committee that selected Warner. Sylvester called warner “a strategic thinker who brings a deep well of experience, empathy and humanity to our school.”
“Mary’s broad skillset will prove invaluable in realizing the vision of BCD’s Civics Action Lab,” Sylvester said in the release. “We know that she will lead BCD into its next chapter with passion, strength and creativity.”
A graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy, Warner holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and a master of fine arts degree from the University of Southern California.