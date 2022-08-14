<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative wants to develop a production facility. It would cost up to $20 million

BFMC Studios +

Artist's rendering of the proposed BFMC Studios +.

LENOX — Support for film and media creation and education is glaringly absent in the Berkshires, says Diane Pearlman.

Modal

Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com or on Twitter @BE_cfanto

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all