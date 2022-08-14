LENOX — Support for film and media creation and education is glaringly absent in the Berkshires, says Diane Pearlman.
The Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative wants to develop a production facility. It would cost up to $20 million
This is a subscriber exclusive story.
Subscribe today to access this story and all of our stories with 24/7 unlimited access.
Subscribe today. Cancel anytime.
Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com or on Twitter @BE_cfanto
Tags
Clarence Fanto
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today