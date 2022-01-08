A famous music school was airlifted out of Afghanistan. The coordination effort took place in Otis

Jessica Lustig, left, a part-time resident of Great Barrington, and Lesley Friedman Rosenthal, a part-time resident of Otis, both were in Portugal last month to greet students, faculty and family from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music. Thanks in large part to their efforts, the school was rescued from Afghanistan and is resettling in Portugal, along with its founder and director, Dr. Ahmad Sarmast, center.