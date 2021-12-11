MONTEREY — A thick slice of prime Berkshire County real estate here never will see a backhoe, a length of plasterboard, or a broker — despite the views.

It also will bind with hundreds of acres of abutting conservation land that is preserved in perpetuity.

Roughly 180 acres surrounding the Bidwell House Museum are about to be locked down for protection from development after the nonprofit gave the land to the Monterey Preservation Land Trust and the Berkshire Natural Resources Council to be jointly held.

The Select Board approved the conservation restriction last month and is awaiting state approval. That is expected to be successful, but it might take awhile, said Adam Galambos, a land conservation associate at the resources council who worked for more than a year on the project.

It was 14 years ago when Louis and Joyce Scheffey, as they dissolved their Turkeybush Foundation, gave $300,000 to the land trust in an effort to preserve the Bidwell property.

It's hailed as a another major coup for conservation in Berkshire County that also will ensure a healthy ecosystem, and preserve the museum's extensive network of trails, Galambos said.

“There are healthy forest stands that are amazing buffers for climate change,” he said, noting that the land is close to the Appalachian Trail Corridor and more than 12,000 acres at Beartown State Forest that are held by the state.

The Bidwell land connects to 797 acres of other conservation property held by the Monterey trust and the council. It formed a “piece of the puzzle” to lock together parcels never to be developed, Galambos said.

“There’s a lot of valuable frontage and potential housing lots,” he said of the museum property. “This is 180 acres that is surrounded by very rural, beautiful roads.”

The Bidwell House Museum is a restored Georgian saltbox built around 1760 as a parsonage for the Rev. Adonijah Bidwell, the first minister in what was a frontier known as “Township No. 1” and later was incorporated into the towns of Monterey and Tyringham.

The museum’s grounds, gardens and hiking trails always are open to the public, free of charge.

Rob Hoogs, president of Bidwell’s board of directors, said there might have been some danger of losing the land had the Scheffey gift not arrived and then leveraged to build an endowment for the then-struggling museum.

“If it came to the point where the museum couldn’t operate and had to sell land to raise funds, we had to consider that possibility,” Hoogs said.

In 2007, Joyce Scheffey told Jon Sylbert, president of the Monterey Preservation Land Trust, that she was dissolving her conservation foundation. She asked him if he had any thoughts about where to direct the $300,000, and he suggested the Bidwell property, Sylbert said.

Joyce Scheffey, who has survived her husband, Louis, and lives in Great Barrington, is moved that the gift secured the land forever, Sylbert told the Select Board last month, after it approved the restriction.

“This has been long in her heart to see happen while she’s still alive, and she is still alive and well,” he said.