A Sandisfield man with a long criminal history, including nearly four dozen arraignments in the Berkshires on sexual assault charges over two decades, faces new charges of sexually exploiting children.

Brian Hohman, 57, was indicted Thursday on four counts of sexual exploitation of children, the acting Massachusetts U.S. attorney said.

Quote According to court documents, Brian Hohman has faced 47 arraignments in the Berkshires on sexual assault charges, including the rape of a child. He was convicted in 1993 of assaulting eight minors in the Berkshires and served a six-year prison sentence.

Hohman, a Level 3 sex offender who once lived in Great Barrington, remains held on unrelated charges in New Haven, Conn. In February, he was indicted on one count of receipt and possession of an unregistered firearm.

The new allegations claim that from October 2018 to July 2020, Hohman “employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of that conduct,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The case against Hohman was supported by Project Safe Childhood, created by the U.S. Justice Department in May 2006 to address what federal officials term “the growing epidemic of child exploitation and abuse.”

Hohman will be ordered to appear in U.S. District Court on the new charges at a time to be determined, officials said.

According to federal sentencing guidelines, Hohman could face a prison term of up to 50 years — as well as “supervised release” for the remainder of his life and a fine of $250,000.

One of the charges alone, that of the commission of a felony offense involving a minor when required to register as a sex offender, carries a mandatory prison sentence of 10 years. If Hohman is convicted, that penalty would be added to any sentence resulting from the charges of sexual exploitation of children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The gun charges from February stemmed from an investigation into a possible sexual assault in September 2020 at his Sandisfield home. The alleged victim in that case told police Hohman had a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition in the house. If convicted on the gun charges, Hohman faces up to 10 years in prison.

He had been arrested in October 2020 for allegedly stalking a teen in Winsted, Conn., just over the state line from Berkshire County, and has been held at the New Haven Correctional Center on $250,000 bond.

