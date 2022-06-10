Tanglewood won’t require masks, COVID vaccination cards or negative test proof this summer

LENOX — With Tanglewood opening next Friday with a Popular Artist show, Ringo Starr and his all-Starr Band, the Boston Symphony has lifted COVID-19 health and safety mandates for the full summer season.

Concertgoers and other visitors to the orchestra’s summer home will not need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result, the BSO management announced on Friday.

As for masking, it’s optional for the open-air Koussevitzky Music Shed and throughout the grounds.

But masking is highly recommended for the indoor performing spaces on the campus — Ozawa Hall, which has reopened for concerts for the first time since 2019, and the Linde Center for Music and Learning, the home of the Tanglewood Learning Institute roster of talks, music performances, other events, and Cindy’s Cafe.

The masking recommendation is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the orchestra’s announcement stated.

Proof of full vaccination and one booster dose is still required for orchestra musicians, BSO staff, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and guest artists. Mask-wearing will be optional for those groups.

After a series of Popular Artists shows, including the sold-out James Taylor performances on July 3 and 4, the orchestra’s classical season opens on July 8. The summer schedule, with additional several Popular Artists bookings starting in late August, concludes on Sept. 4 with a show by rock star Van Morrison.

The Tanglewood box office at 297 West St. in Lenox opens Saturday (June 11) at noon.

Lawn passes for the season are available for $100 to year-round Berkshire County residents for in-person purchase only at the Main Gate Box Office beginning Saturday. A valid Massachusetts license is required. The Pass does not include Popular Artists or Tanglewood Learning Institute events.

The Main Gate hours are:

Monday–Thursday: 12 noon-6 p.n.

(open until intermission if there is an evening concert).

Friday: Noon to end of intermission.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to end of intermission.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to end of intermission.

The Ozawa Hall Box Office opens two hours prior to a ticketed concert in that venue.

In its announcement on Friday, the BSO also listed additional safety enhancements:

• Air circulation systems for all public-access indoor spaces on the Tanglewood grounds have been evaluated, with necessary upgrades installed and activated for upgraded ventilation and filtration.

• The air circulation handlers have highly-rated filters to circulate outdoor air within the indoors performance spaces at increased ventilation rates.

• COVID-19 protocols at Tanglewood are based on guidance from the CDC, the state, Tri-Town Health and the BSO’s advisers and medical experts, including 9 Foundations, which supplies health buildings strategies as part of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

The BSO management stated that it will continue to communicate directly with ticket holders by email with any updated information.

More information: www.tanglewood.org/safety.

Complete details about the 2022 Tanglewood season are available at tanglewood.org.