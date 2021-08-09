GREAT BARRINGTON — Police believe that convenience store break-ins last month were conducted by a team of four experienced thieves.
But, for all their savvy, police said, they only were able to get into one of three ATMs they targeted, netting less than $500, including what they also stole from the stores' cash drawers.
Still, the four thieves — police believe they all are men — moved so swiftly and skillfully in the early hours of July 26 that police haven't gotten a breakthrough in the case, or even a lead.
The first break-in was reported about 3:30 a.m., at the XtraMart on Main Street. A few minutes later, police received an alarm from Cumberland Farms, also on Main, before a third, at Sunoco on State Road. The group also broke into another store, in Canaan, Conn.
Police believe that the burglars are an experienced, organized group from out of state. They have been here before; there was a similar hit at the Mobil station on Stockbridge Road last year.
"They were doing a loop," said Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti.
The thieves caught on surveillance wore gloves and hoods, and their car lacked a front license plate. When asked if cameras caught a plate number, Storti said that none did.
"In the past it was a stolen car, so even with a plate, it wouldn’t have helped," he said. His department is working with the Connecticut State Police and Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services.
Storti noted similarities to the Mobil hit last year.
"They break in and leave in a couple of minutes," he said. "By the time the alarm is tripped, and the call gets to us, there’s a delay."
He is asking people to quickly call police if they see anything suspicious.
"Hopefully, at some point we’ll get a break," he said.