Scholar of African American military history will give a virtual talk Wednesday about W.E.B. Du Bois and World War I

GREAT BARRINGTON — An award-winning scholar of African American military history will speak Wednesday night about W.E.B. Du Bois and his complex relationship with the history and legacy of World War I.
Chad Williams, a professor of History and African American Studies at Brandies University, will center his talk around his forthcoming book, “The Wounded World: W.E.B. Du Bois and the First World War.”
The free talk sponsored by the University of Massachusetts Amherst will be held remotely 6 to 8 p.m. The webinar link can be found at the Du Bois Freedom Center’s website. It can also be accessed through the university’s website.
Williams will explore what Du Bois' grappling with the war's legacy reveals about the struggle for democracy, racial justice and peace in the 20th century.
Williams specializes in African American and modern United States History, African American military history, the World War I era and African American intellectual history. He is widely recognized as one of the nation’s foremost scholars on African Americans and World War I.
Among other work, he wrote “Torchbearers of Democracy: African American Soldiers in the World War I Era,” his first book.