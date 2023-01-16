Chef Dan Smith's John Andrews Farmhouse Restaurant in Egremont still seeks buyer

A celebrated Berkshires chef, Dan Smith, continues looking for a buyer for his farm-to-table food destination, the John Andrews Restaurant.

The restaurant, on the market for more than a year, is listed at $975,000.

Dubbed “the architect of modern Berkshire cooking” by Travel & Leisure, Smith, 61, opened the restaurant in May 1990. Smith said he hopes to have more family time at home.

He declined to comment further, other than to say there have been showings of the property in its year and a half on the market. The restaurant is at at 224 Hillsdale Road, also known as Route 23.

Anthony Segalla, a sales associate with Lance Vermeulen Real Estate Inc., of Great Barrington, said he has been representing the property for six months. “Dan would transition any potential buyer,” Segalla said, meaning the chef would stay on temporarily. “Whatever helps to bridge the … struggles of opening a new restaurant.”

Segalla said Smith “is ready to move on. … The goal is to retire.”

The restaurant’s website describes Smith’s approach to menus this way:

“Chef Dan holds a strong commitment to locavore principles supporting local farmers and artisan food makers in the Berkshires, Hudson Valley and Northwestern Connecticut. He develops his menu around regional producers and is inspired by the produce they bring to his kitchen door. If a farmer visits the restaurant in the morning, Dan will work their ingredients into his menu that same evening.”

The restaurant is open for dinner Thursday through Monday.

Promotional material says the restaurant is available for catered events, including weddings, “amidst three acres of land, sweeping views of the surrounding forest include an old icehouse built as part of the original farmstead in the late 1700s and a welcoming fire pit set in the back of a clearing."

According to the advertisement posted at Stone House Properties website, the restaurant has two dining rooms with “an enchanting fireplace, a cozy tavern with banquette seating, and vast exterior seating featuring patios, pergolas and fire pits” with a combined capacity for 105 guests. It is described as a turn-key restaurant.

Segalla, the broker, said he hopes the property remains in use as a restaurant. “It's just like a jewel of South County, you know, especially coming over the line from New York,” he said. “It’s a pretty special location, and there’s not that many special restaurants anymore.”

Segalla said there has been interest in the property and that he’s had “talks with some people in pretty good depth.”

“It’s a great opportunity for somebody,” Segalla said. “Even a young entrepreneur.”