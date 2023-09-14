A report contains important data on a PCB landfill site for the Housatonic River cleanup. Some say it hasn't been made widely available

LEE — A study of the proposed landfill site for the Rest of River cleanup of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, from the Housatonic shows it meets an important qualification allowing the plan to proceed.
But at a meeting of the Housatonic River Citizens Coordinating Council on Wednesday, there was as much or more discussion of why the recently released report — weighing in at nearly 4,000 pages — isn’t available as a hard copy anywhere.
Tri-Town Health’s mission: Bring in EPA officials to detail PCB transportation routes during the Housatonic River cleanup
The CCC is a body including stakeholders from cities and towns on the Housatonic, Massachusetts and Connecticut environmental regulators, environmental activists, indigenous communities and business groups. General Electric is also a member of the CCC, but did not have a representative present.
The report — formally known as the “Final Pre-Design Investigation Summary Report for Upland Disposal Facility Area” — is 3,894 pages of site characterizations, along with multiple tables and maps. Released last month, it is an exhaustive scientific look at the soil, habitat and groundwater conditions at the proposed location of the PCB landfill, which is about a mile from Woods Pond.
The chemical, banned since 1977, is listed as a probable cause of cancer. It was used by General Electric in its manufacturing of power transformers and was disposed into the Housatonic River.
A federal appeals court rejects challenge by environmental groups to the Housatonic River cleanup plan, including a landfill in Lee. Activists say they'll keep fighting
Under a consent decree signed in 2000, GE cleaned up the river from its former plant to Fred Garner River Park. On the table now are designs for the Rest of River cleanup, from that point south through Lenox, Lee, Stockbridge, Great Barrington and Sheffield.
The Rest of River cleanup plan calls about 100,000 cubic yards of sediment containing higher levels of PCBs to be removed to an out-of-state facility. But more than 1 million cubic yards of low-level toxic sediment will be trucked or piped to the landfill in Lee.
Some members of the CCC and the public in attendance, angered that the landfill will be sited near Woods Pond, criticized that plan, General Electric and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
But EPA staff were firm on two points: There are no plans to print a hard copy, or to restore physical repositories for documents and correspondence in the latest cleanup effort; and the project will include a landfill to hold the low-level toxic sediment.
“The landfill is part of the remedy," EPA project manager Dean Tagliaferro said. "Nothing is going to change that.”
In a brief presentation, Tagliaferro focused on one aspect of the report that he said is of great importance: How far the groundwater underneath the site rises at its highest seasonal point.
Under the terms of the revised permit for the landfill, the liners designed to contain the PCB-contaminated sediment must be 15 feet above the highest groundwater elevation. According to the report, calculations of seasonal groundwater height meet that requirement.
Seasonal fluctuations in groundwater levels on the site range between 2.5 feet and 9.8 feet, the report said. “Due to the thickness of the liner system, there will be even more separation between the bottom of the actual waste placed in the consolidation area and the seasonally high groundwater elevation,” it said.
In response to a question from Denny Alsop, of Stockbridge, about whether the cleanup design will reflect climate change threats such as flooding, Tagliaferro said such a scenario shows the benefit of removing contaminated sediment from the river.
"We don't want an uncontrolled release of PCBs," he said.
With Housatonic River Initiative Executive Director Tim Gray unavailable, Judy Herkimer of the Housatonic Environmental Action League, speaking on Gray’s behalf, asked that the comment period be extended. She said there are no hard copies available anywhere, that HRI was quoted $500 to print the document, and that some Lee residents simply don’t have access to computers.
“EPA has a mandate to ensure public participation is robust,” and that people “engage in a meaningful way,” said Herkimer, of Cornwall, Conn.
Kelsey Dumville, EPA’s senior community involvement coordinator for the project, said the physical repositories were removed years ago when libraries that hosted them — notably the Berkshire Athenaeum in Pittsfield and the library at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington — told EPA they no longer had the room for the documents and found that few — if any — people used them. Physical copies will not be returning, she said.
Protesters express concerns over planned PCB landfill in Lee: 'It’s an environmental disaster waiting to happen'
As for the report’s length, “The first 33 pages is the real meat,” Dumville said.
Clare Lahey, of Lee, who was named as a new CCC member on Wednesday, said there’s important information about the site in the final pages of the report as well. “At least put that at the beginning,” she said.
Lahey was joined by two other new members: James J. Wilusz, the executive director of the Tri-Town Health Department, and Josh Bloom, a Lee representative to the Rest of River Municipal Committee.
“We all need to do a better job in creating more equity in access to our residents. We have not done a good job,” Wilusz said, noting how the pandemic erupted at the same time as the comment period on the revised cleanup permit. "There are other ways to get access to these documents ... let us remind each other that Berkshire County is rural and we still have broadband access issues.”
Another complaint was that the PDF of the study was not available on the EPA website on Wednesday, due to “system maintenance.” The Eagle had the same experience with the site Wednesday and Thursday; however, it can be accessed here.
Comment on the report, which characterizes everything there is to know about the site — from the bedrock and groundwater hundreds of feet below the surface to weather conditions and wildlife — are due Oct. 9. There was no firm commitment made on extending the deadline.
Lahey sought to dispel assumptions that the 75-acre site, a former gravel pit purchased by GE from Lane Construction Corp., is a barren wasteland.
“Seventy percent of it is vegetated. It is not a big sandpit,” she said. “This is a beautiful diversified area with tons of wildlife. …. Walk down Woodland Road and see it.”
Herkimer painted a picture of why Lee residents are upset about the landfill.
"The single asset that they worked their entire lives for and their home is going to be devalued," she said. "Would you do that to your grandmother or your mom?"
In response, Dumville said EPA is stepping up its outreach in Lee. Officials have met with the town administrator and Select Board members, and a town meeting is envisioned for November, after GE's transportation plan for the landfill has been submitted, she said.