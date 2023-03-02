CMC Berkshires looks to expand its on-site capacity at Mepal Manor in New Marlborough

NEW MARLBOROUGH — A residential treatment program specializing in recovery from addiction and trauma is seeking to modify its special permit to convert former office and examination space into two more rooms, increasing its on-site capacity from 13 to 15 clients.
CMC Berkshires, which operates out of a Gilded Age mansion on more than 200 acres now known as Mepal Manor, will go before the New Marlborough Select Board at 6 p.m. on March 7 to request permission to do the necessary interior modifications.
Will Regan, managing partner of CMC Berkshires, said this is the New York City-based Center for Motivational Change’s only residential program, with outpatient sites in Washington, D.C., and San Diego.
“We’re just doing a small renovation to add a couple more rooms to the manor,” Regan said. “We’ve converted the carriage house into the new medical office.”
The two new inpatient rooms will be on the second floor of the manor.
The New Marlborough program at 100 Stone Manor Drive has a staff of about 70. Adding two rooms will necessitate adding a small number of additional staff members, Regan said, including recovery specialists and “probably one more therapist.”
With 200 acres, CMC Berkshires may build in the future, Regan said, describing the for-profit care offered as a “boutique product.”
“We might build a separate trauma program at some point,” Regan said, adding there is no date set for that. “We want to make sure we grow organically and just carefully so we can continue to deliver individualized treatment.”
CMC Berkshires has been operating since 2013 in New Marlborough.