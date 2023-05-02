The College Internship Program in Lee helps students with autism navigate the transition to independence

LEE — Samantha DeKemper checked in for her shift as a volunteer for the Sonsini Animal Shelter a few minutes early.
She was assigned to the cat room, where she made sure all the cat crates were clean, the litter cleaned, and — her favorite part — the cats get a little play time out of their crates.
DeKemper, 19, is enrolled at CIP, or the College Internship Program, a national firm with a mission, according to its brochure, “to inspire independence and expand on the foundation on which young adults on the autism spectrum or with learning differences can build happy and productive lives.”
Founded in Lee in 1984, CIP now has centers in Florida, Indiana and California serving college-age students.
As for DeKemper, she seems enthusiastic about the program CIP has set up for her. While each student has different needs, there are some commonalities among most, but each one is evaluated and set up with their own unique plan, depending on their needs.
“They’re teaching me career-based skills and basic independent living skills,” DeKemper said.
In her first year with CIP, she said they are learning important living skills like doing the laundry, personal budgeting, shopping for groceries, meal planning, and engaging in small talk. They also arrange for internships or part-time jobs in local businesses and agencies for real-world work experience.
“I don’t know my career path yet, so I’m seeking out different experiences,” she said.
She has already worked a bit at the Kripalu bakery, Barrington Stage Co. and the Lee Community Garden.
The founder of CIP, Dr. Michael McManmon, who lives with Asperger’s Syndrome, is a psychologist and author. He recognized the need and with his team designed a program with individualized strategies for each student, because it works.
The number of students varies, but it’s a small enrollment, between 40 and 60 students in Lee, depending on several factors, according to Matthew Kosiorek, program director for CIP. Nationally, CIP is currently serving about 200 students. The Lee center has about 20 people on staff.
He termed the program as a “four-year residential transition support program.”
Applicants are screened carefully, and individual plans are devised according to each student’s needs. They are housed in apartments spread around the downtown neighborhood, and are within walking distance of stores and businesses they may need to shop at, or work for. About half of them are taking courses at Berkshire Community College. And they visit the CIP offices on Main Street daily for counseling and further training.
“They’re in a very independent program,” Kosiorek said. “And they are learning transferrable skills that can be used in any work environment. They are building foundations, finding out what they like, and what they’re good at.”
Kosiorek said the cost averages about $100,000 per year, with the program lasting four or five years. There are no grant or scholarships opportunities, he noted.
One of the more popular curricula is the arts program. CIP purchased a vacant church downtown and renamed it Spectrum Playhouse, where they rehearse and perform musicals and plays.
“Creative writing is a healthy outlet for them,” Kosiorek said.
For DeKemper, she’s pretty sure she wants a career working with animals. Working at Sonsini was just the latest reminder for her. She has already learned about animal training for Seeing Eye dogs, and she’s planning on learning more about animal biology and animal medicine.
So her work at the shelter “just solidified it for me,” she said. “That’s where I want to go, I really enjoy the experience of bonding with an animal. It is really fun.”