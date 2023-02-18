Three new comfort dogs, Olli, Maci and MIllie, make Lee Elementary, Middle and High School feel like home

LEE — There are three new students at Lee Elementary and Lee Middle/High School, and all three of them are about the same age — almost a year old.
They’re easy to spot: They always wear fur coats, because they’re poodles. They work at the schools as comfort dogs.
Olli and Maci, brother and sister, work at Lee Middle/High School, and Millie works at Lee Elementary School. All three dogs have an Instagram and TikTok accounts.
Donated to the schools by handler Lee Kohlenburger Jr., the puppy trio started at the schools when they were still puppies, a little more than eight weeks old.
“When they started, I was feeling nervous excitement,” said Mike Richard, Lee Schools superintendent. “Now, you can feel the difference the dogs are making in a lot of ways. It kind of feels more like home now.”
Each dog has a handler, faculty members who volunteered to be their caregivers. Maci goes home with school counselor Shannon Clark, Olli lives with math teacher Keri Wade, and Mille stays with sixth grade teacher Trysta DeSantis.
“It’s been interesting because you’re training a dog, and at the same time, training dozens of students as well,” said Wade.
Each dog is going through training as service dogs. Richard notes that one of the many advantages to the arrangement is that while the dogs are becoming socialized to many different types of people, the students are becoming socialized to living with canines.
Olli is in love with the school.
“Olli loves school than any other being that comes to this school,” noted Wade. “He’s always the first one out of the house every morning.”
Clark said that when a student has to visit the nurse, one of the dogs will be there. When there is a meeting of parents regarding their child, one of the dogs will be there. If there is a disciplinary meeting, one of the dogs will be there. If a student experiences a panic attack or high anxiety, one of the dogs will come to the rescue and help to de-escalate the situation.
“It tends to bring the level of anxiety down,” she said. “It’s an extra layer of comfort.”
Occasionally, Maci will take a walk through the halls on her own, stop into classroom to say "hi," and then head back to her mom’s office.
“Olli is very tolerant and used to the unexpected,” Wade said.
The pups spend a bit of time in the courtyard playing with their friends every day (Maci is particularly adept at fetch).
Lunch time is also puppy time.
“They just love the kids,” Clark said. “There are plenty of bonding experiences they go through with the students. They all have dozens of best friends now.”
Middle school student Shayna Hackell, 12, has grown close with Maci.
“We look forward to lunch time when we take her out to the courtyard to run around with our furry friend,” she said.
The school also uses the dogs to incentivize students to do well in their assignments. The reward is time with one of the dogs.
The dogs have been growing up with the students and some of the students have noticed that the dogs are calmer now, more mature.
“They’re more obedient and they’re learning more tricks,” said Olivia Willey, also a 12-year-old middle school student.
They have become accustomed to the rigors of the school day. When the bell rings, the dogs know its time to go to a new activity.
And sometimes, they will nap in class, as students around the globe have done from time to time.
The dogs also have some personal property at the school.
“They have toys all over the school,” Hackell said. “Sometimes they’ll swipe each other’s toys. It’s pretty funny.”
Eli Newton, 9, likes it when Millie comes to his reading sessions.
“She makes me happy,” he said. “Seeing a dog in school makes me feel not lonely and she’s softer than a blanket.”