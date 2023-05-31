The final design for the PCB landfill is still a year away according to the EPA's latest timeline for the Rest of River cleanup

LEE — The final design for a PCB landfill facility is expected to take another year to finalize, and 13 years to remove tainted sediment and deposit 1.3 million cubic yards of lower-level waste in the structure.

That was the EPA's latest timeline for the Rest of River cleanup plan for the Housatonic River south of Pittsfield, which includes a contentious plan for a dump in Lee designed to contain some of the the contaminated soil dredged from the river.

The presentation came during last week's meeting of the EPA Housatonic River Citizens Coordinating Council at the Lee Library.

The council, an advisory panel of representatives of local towns and agencies with interests in the cleanup effort, meets quarterly with representatives of General Electric, the state Department of Environmental Protection, and the Environmental Protection Agency to discuss the complicated process of evaluating the watershed and its needs, while advising local stakeholders about the status of the various elements of the project.

During the meeting, the EPA officials also cited three primary health risks to humans associated with the PCB contamination of the Housatonic River both to alert users of the river to the risks, and as a reminder that the cleanup effort is still pressing:

• The consumption of fish or birds caught in that stretch of river, because the fish have consumed tainted materials and are living in a contaminated habitat;

• Birds may have consumed contaminated fish or other foods;

• Extended exposure to the contaminated soils for an extended period of time.

For years, GE dumped PCBs — polychlorinated biphenyls — into the Housatonic River from its Pittsfield facility.

In 2016, the EPA issued a Rest of River cleanup plan requiring GE to ship all PCB waste removed from the river out of state, a plan the Rest of River Committee supported. But GE appealed the plan to the EPA’s Environmental Appeals Board, which vacated the agreement, leading to the plan for the Lee landfill.

Under the terms of a cleanup order, GE will remove and ship out of state 140,000 tons of PCB contaminated dry mud and move the remaining 2 million tons of contaminated mud with lower PCB concentrations to the Lee dump.

The landfill would cover 13.2 acres near Woods Pond, while the plan calls for a structure that is 20 acres maximum. The peak elevation will be 1,096 feet, 3 feet short of the maximum permitted elevation. The base of the landfill is 20 feet above the level of the groundwater — 5 feet more than was required.

The final design of the structure is slated for late 2023 or early 2024.

GE will be responsible for inspection and maintenance of any dams in the affected area that GE does not own.

Some or all of these plans could change, depending on the outcome of a federal court hearing in Boston set for June 6 to hear challenges from the Housatonic River Initiative and the Housatonic Environmental Action League to the GE work permit issued by the EPA, including the landfill.

A short discussion also was held about the possibility of contracting with a company that treats contaminated soil chemically to remove contaminants and return the cleaned soil to the river.

The Rest of River plan allows for a contest to test such firms’ ability to cleanse the soil, but the competition may not be finished by the time the soil removal has already begun. EPA officials have said that they have been contacted by a few firms interested in contracting to do that work.

One EPA official noted that extreme heat is one way to remove contaminants, but that process also removes all organic material, leaving a soil the consistency of sand, with little intrinsic value to regrow vegetation.

Other tasks underway include final preparations for a fence to be erected around the site in June. Other data collection also is ongoing, including information that could affect the next stage of the design. Officials noted that the next phase will include public input.

Another effort will study the risk to wildlife including mink, otter, osprey and amphibians. Meanwhile the off-site and on-site transportation and disposal plan is being assembled.