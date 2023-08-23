A Housatonic couple is refusing to pay their water bill until problems with the water are resolved

GREAT BARRINGTON — The water at Kathy and Kevin Regan's house is gritty, and overwhelms their household filtration system.

New filters, they say, are expensive. And the water is often discolored and contains elevated levels of a compound linked to cancer.

So for the last three months, the couple has refused to pay their bill to the privately owned Housatonic Water Works Co. The company threatened to shut off their service, but so far that has not happened.

“I don’t want to pay to be given carcinogens,” Kathy Regan said. “We paid through the brown water and the gritty water.”

They don’t think they should have to pay for all that — and they aren't alone. As a matter of principle, they say they will continue withholding payments — now up to $223.65 — until Great Barrington takes over the company. Or, the Regans say, until the company cleans up the water on its own dime.

Their protest comes amid a number of developments in the yearslong dispute over the water service in the community. The company was expected to hold an informational meeting Wednesday on Zoom about its requested rate increase of 112.7 percent to pay for $4.5 million in new systems, including filtration. The state Department of Public Utilities will hold a hearing Sept. 26 on the company's request.

And at Monday’s Select Board meeting, residents learned that the town now wants to give residents $300 in state taxpayer money — rather than the $500 initially offered — as relief for any spending on things like filtration systems and bottled water. By lowering the amount, Town Manager Mark Pruhenski said, the town could spread that state funding to as many as 830 households.

Meanwhile, the board continues to hold closed-door sessions on its legal strategy to possibly acquire the waterworks to make it a public entity.

It all takes time, and a number of residents say the clock has ticked long enough. The water, they say, is gritty or yellow-to-brown from excess manganese, and appears to have worsened over the last few years. Then there are the invisible haloacetic acids — or HAA5 — that are linked to cancer in lab animals.

While the levels still exceed state water quality standards, they have continued to drop since the initial spike in 2021, exacerbated by record rainfall two summers ago.

The problems, residents say, are bigger than $300 per household can fix.

“Just divvy up the money — everyone needs help, everyone has the problem,” said Debra Herman, referring to the $250,000 grant awarded to the community to help residents with the extra financial burdens of buying expensive filtration systems or bottled water. “And then let's get to the real problem which is figuring out how to end this problem permanently and how to really fix the water system."

The Regans told The Eagle that the company threatened in an Aug. 8 letter to shut off their water on Aug. 22, but they called the DPU and a staffer told them that the agency would prevent any disruption in their service.

Waterworks Treasurer and co-owner James Mercer did not return a phone message seeking comment and answers to questions. It was unclear whether the state has intervened on the Regans' behalf; state Department of Environmental Protection officials could not immediately be reached on the matter.

The Regans say they are stuck buying a substandard and possibly toxic product. Their only other choice is to drill a well — a project that would cost an estimated $20,000.

Kevin Regan noted that the water customers are also on the hook to fix a system that has long been aging, and that these system improvements will also increase the value of Mercer's asset. "Ratepayers are bailing him out," he said of the proposed increases.

And he noted that state and federal taxpayers also are footing the bill through the $250,000 grant.

Mercer, Regan argues, should be “the one helping people with filters.”