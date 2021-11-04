David Grover sings "Shadows of the Past" while Mike Case holds his microphone during a gathering at Park Square in Pittsfield, honoring the 50th anniversary of start of the Vietnam War, Saturday, March 28, 2015.
Among the highlights of a career that spanned decades, the guitarist, songwriter and Pittsfield native performed at the White House several times, NBC-TV's "Today Show," and the United Nations. He had a Muppet created in his image.
Grover played in several rock bands, including the legendary Shenandoah, which was led by another local musical giant, Arlo Guthrie.
As a performer for children, he was a ray of Saturday morning sunshine for a generation who attended his live performances at the Town Hall Gazebo in Great Barrington, and he was a longtime staple at community events around the Berkshires.
Grover, who in recent years has lived in Lee, has been compared to Mister Rogers, James Taylor, Paul Simon and Raffi, but he had a style all his own.
In 1989 he created "Grover's Corner," a PBS television show teaching children about music. This show led to the 1991 PBS special "Chanukah at Grover's Corner," a show aiming to teach children of all faiths about the traditional Jewish festival of lights. Both PBS shows received many honors and awards, including a Gabriel Award from the National Association of Catholic Broadcasters, an Iris Award, and an Emmy nomination for Best Children and Youth Special.