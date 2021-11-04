David Grover performs

David Grover entertains students during a health fair at Undermountain Elementary School in Sheffield. Grover, a well-known musician across the Berkshires and beyond, has died. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

LEE — Berkshires troubadour David Grover died Wednesday evening from complications following a car accident in upstate New York. He was 69.

His wife of 17 years, Kathy Jo, told The Eagle that a car Grover was driving on Saturday was rear-ended in Utica. He died just after 9 p.m. Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica.

“He had a head injury,” she said, “but he also had a number of underlying health conditions. Just, things went bad. They weren't able to save him.”

Among the highlights of a career that spanned decades, the guitarist, songwriter and Pittsfield native performed at the White House several times, NBC-TV's "Today Show," and the United Nations. He had a Muppet created in his image.

Grover played in several rock bands, including the legendary Shenandoah, which was led by another local musical giant, Arlo Guthrie.

As a performer for children, he was a ray of Saturday morning sunshine for a generation who attended his live performances at the Town Hall Gazebo in Great Barrington, and he was a longtime staple at community events around the Berkshires.

This summer marked Grover's 40th year performing children's concerts at 10 a.m. Saturdays during July and August at the gazebo.

Grover, who in recent years has lived in Lee, has been compared to Mister Rogers, James Taylor, Paul Simon and Raffi, but he had a style all his own.

In 1989 he created "Grover's Corner," a PBS television show teaching children about music. This show led to the 1991 PBS special "Chanukah at Grover's Corner," a show aiming to teach children of all faiths about the traditional Jewish festival of lights. Both PBS shows received many honors and awards, including a Gabriel Award from the National Association of Catholic Broadcasters, an Iris Award, and an Emmy nomination for Best Children and Youth Special.

The family has started a fundraising page, gofund.me/66644790, to help with finances.

