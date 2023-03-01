Farmington River Regional Elementary School in Otis faces an uncertain future due to declining enrollment and high costs

OTIS — With per pupil cost of $31,057.35 in the year 2021 — the highest of its neighbors — and with enrollment having fallen significantly since the mid-1990s, the Farmington River Regional Elementary School is at a crossroads.
Interim Superintendent Rob Putnam addressed both the enrollment trends and per pupil expenditures at the elementary school in presentations to the school committee Feb. 6.
In addition, the select boards from both Otis and Sandisfield are assembling a regional agreement committee in response to the Sandisfield Town Meeting, which voted in November to request an amendment to the regional school district agreement that would outline the steps for Sandisfield to withdraw from the district. As part of a two-town regional school district, if Sandisfield were to withdraw, the district would dissolve.
That potential result concerns Cecily Goulange, who attended Otis Consolidated Elementary School, and benefited from her experience in the district as a graduate of Monument Mountain Regional High School.
Now a parent, she is the president of the Farmington River Regional Elementary School Parent Teacher Association.
“I believe strongly — and I know that I am not alone among families in Otis and Sandisfield — that a small local school benefits our students,” Goulange told The Eagle. “I think that the benefits far outweigh some of the challenges, and I hope that our towns and our families can work together to continue this district and continue our school. There's good work happening there. And I know I'm not alone when I say that I believe in the future of the Farmington River Regional School District and the Farmington River Elementary School.”
In terms of enrollment at the elementary school, Putnam said the high was 217 students in 1994, the first year he drew comparisons. It has generally declined since, with a low of 105 students in 2020. In the current school year, there are 124 students enrolled.
That’s a 46.54 percent reduction since 1994, the steepest decline of neighboring school districts (but not by much), all of which have fewer students in prekindergarten through sixth grade than they did 28 years ago.
“Many schools have been closed in these communities and new building projects have been downsized in response to the declining population of school-aged children,” Putnam noted in his enrollment report, adding that the school committee, school council and staff “have all expressed interest in increasing the (elementary) enrollment."
Putnam wrote that preliminary census figures provided by the town clerks in Otis and Sandisfield, “appear to show a decrease in the residents born 2019-2021,” meaning the youngest residents won’t be able to fill in the gap.
“This leaves residents opting for school choice, private schools, and home schooling as the school’s best opportunity for increasing enrollment,” he wrote.
Putnam is surveying parents whose children attend other schools to ascertain why parents in Otis and Sandisfield are opting out of Farmington River Elementary School and “to determine changes that might entice families” to choose the elementary school in Otis.
Putnam explained that the statistics on per spending are difficult to compare with other schools because Farmington River Elementary School's transportation costs and administrative salaries are considered “in-district” costs.
Putnam is not advocating for closure. His hope is to attract families to send their children to Farmington River Regional Elementary School who have opted out.
“My recommendation is, make this the best possible school we can have,” he said.