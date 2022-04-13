<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Democrats back Jamie Minacci to challenge board Chair Roxanne McCaffrey in Stockbridge Select Board race

Stockbridge town offices front entranc\e

Stockbridge voters must choose in two contested elections for Select Board and Planning Board during annual town election on May 17. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY STOCKBRIDGE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

STOCKBRIDGE — The Democratic Town Committee’s recent caucus yielded endorsements for enrolled party candidates in the May 17 annual town election.

By a vote of 17 committee members and 10 registered Democrats not on the committee, Jamie Minacci won support for a three-year term on the Select Board. She is challenging Roxanne McCaffrey, the current chair of the board who is seeking reelection to a second term.

Winning endorsements for five-year terms on the Planning Board were incumbent member Kate Fletcher and Elisabeth Danish Wheeler, a potential town government newcomer. It’s a three-way contest for two seats, with William Vogt, the current board chair, seeking another term. The top two vote-getters will win.

Also endorsed in two non-competitive races were Town Clerk Terri Iemolini, seeking another three-year term, and Dr. John Loiodice, on the ballot for three years on the Board of Health.

Committee Chairwoman Anita Schwerner has been collecting signatures for a citizens petition on the May 16 annual town meeting warrant that would require town government meetings to be held in a hybrid format, in-person at the Town Offices as well as remotely via Zoom.

