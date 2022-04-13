Democrats back Jamie Minacci to challenge board Chair Roxanne McCaffrey in Stockbridge Select Board race

STOCKBRIDGE — The Democratic Town Committee’s recent caucus yielded endorsements for enrolled party candidates in the May 17 annual town election.
By a vote of 17 committee members and 10 registered Democrats not on the committee, Jamie Minacci won support for a three-year term on the Select Board. She is challenging Roxanne McCaffrey, the current chair of the board who is seeking reelection to a second term.
Winning endorsements for five-year terms on the Planning Board were incumbent member Kate Fletcher and Elisabeth Danish Wheeler, a potential town government newcomer. It’s a three-way contest for two seats, with William Vogt, the current board chair, seeking another term. The top two vote-getters will win.
Also endorsed in two non-competitive races were Town Clerk Terri Iemolini, seeking another three-year term, and Dr. John Loiodice, on the ballot for three years on the Board of Health.
Committee Chairwoman Anita Schwerner has been collecting signatures for a citizens petition on the May 16 annual town meeting warrant that would require town government meetings to be held in a hybrid format, in-person at the Town Offices as well as remotely via Zoom.