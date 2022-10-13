To break down suicide stigma, this Massachusetts police officer is walking from the Berkshires to Cape Cod

GREAT BARRINGTON — Having lost colleagues to death by suicide, Sherborn Police Officer Douglas Kingsley needed to do something to bring awareness to one hazard of frontline work that is fraught with trauma.

Quote “I had the feeling that when it comes to suicide in our profession – mental health issues – it can be dismissed, or viewed though a negative lens,” Douglas Kingsley, a Sherborn police officer who is crossing the state on foot to raise awareness of suicide among first responders

He also wanted to do something that would give him a little time away from the job. So he could reflect and pray.

He decided to walk from the Berkshires across the state to support Blue H.E.L.P., a nonprofit whose mission is to educate the public and first responders about mental health issues associated with the work, and reduce stigma around it. The organization helps first responders access mental health resources.

In 2016, Blue H.E.L.P. began tracking deaths by suicide among law enforcement officers, emergency medical technicians, firefighters and dispatchers. Since then, 986 of them have died by suicide – 70 in Massachusetts.

So far this year, suicide has taken 132 first responders in the U.S.

For Kingsley, the suicide of a police academy friend and a fellow National Guard officer drove him to this moment. He wants first responders to know help is available. He wants them to feel safe asking for it.

If you need help Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988

Chat: 988lifeline.org

Veterans Crisis Line 988 and then dial 1

Brien Center Crisis Line: 1-800-252-0227

“What will harm us even more is if we don't talk and share – if we keep to ourselves,” Kingsley said of first responders’ daily diet of stress — and of being witnesses to suffering and violence. There’s the sense, he added, that officers have to “put on a brave face and push it down.”

“I had the feeling that when it comes to suicide in our profession – mental health issues – it can be dismissed, or viewed though a negative lens,” Kingsley said.

Now, he’s walking along Route 23, heading for Cape Cod. Kingsley began in Egremont at 7 a.m. Wednesday, and will continue through Great Barrington, Monterey and Otis. He’ll cross the state and finish his walk at the Chatham Lighthouse.

It’s just Kingsley and his backpack, and whoever else wants to join him for a leg of the trip.

The Berkshire Sheriff's Department and New York State Police saw him off and followed him for a while in cruisers. Other Berkshire County officers have joined him.

While he sees the 10- to 12-day trek as a kind of solo meditation, he’s getting a lot of attention. He’s already raised nearly $12,000 for Blue H.E.L.P. on his GoFundMe page. Communities along his route have offered him a place to sleep.

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters Sign up

“I’ve had random people reach out and offer their couch or basement or fire department,” he said. One police department union is putting him up in a hotel for a night.

He’ll even stay in a church.

Walking past Searles Castle in Great Barrington, he was joined by two staffers from the Berkshire Sheriff’s Department, which lost an officer who also had completed military tours in Afghanistan. The rate of suicide in the military is four times higher than tour-of-duty deaths.

“That was real tough on our staff,” said Daniel Sheridan, the department’s assistant superintendent.

Sheridan said corrections officers are especially vulnerable – not only to having a lower life expectancy than the general population, but to dying by suicide.

Statistics bear this out – especially in Massachusetts. The years between 2010 and 2015 saw at least 20 deaths by suicide among officers working in state prisons.

For correctional officers nationwide, suicide is 39 percent higher than for those who do other work, according to an Archives of Suicide Research study from 1997.

“You’re in there eight hours a day,” said Liam Brady, a correctional officer at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction who walked with Kingsley in Great Barrington. “Certain pods have 40 to 50 guys. You’re the only one in there. They look to you for everything.”

And during one of the worst moments in their lives.

Retired Massachusetts State Police Lt. Brian Berkel said seeing so many of these hard moments takes a toll.

Berkel is a longtime board member of the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention. He says it’s what officers and first responders see daily that can make them vulnerable. Their shifts can bring suicide deaths. They are then there watching as families try to cope.

“They have to try to prevent that death from happening as best they can and they’re not always successful,” he said. “Those alone are things that impact law enforcement officers and first responders, because one of the signs of people who are at risk for suicide is exposure to suicide.”

Berkel said the job itself predisposes them. Preventing it requires an open dialogue about suicide within the profession. Reaching out to those who might be suffering, and sticking with them, is seen as key.

“Don’t be afraid to have those conversations,” he said. “Because that’s where the stigma gets broken down.”