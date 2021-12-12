Film featuring Sandisfield's rap-loving farmer has its regional premiere at The Mahaiwe

GREAT BARRINGTON — In the hours before they were expecting him at the elegant and historic Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center here on Thursday evening, a very nervous Bob Tarasuk — the 67-year-old Sandisfield farmer, forester, rap music fan and unlikely film actor — was doing what he so often does: yucking it up, making new friends.
This time, it was with the tree management crew from Asplundh that had been engaged in the quadrennial trimming of trees along South Beech Plain Road in Sandisfield, near Tarasuk’s Snow Farm.
Tarasuk was feeding his livestock. The tree crew, none of whom he knew, was taking a break.
“You guys all gotta come into my barn right now,” said Tarasuk, whose numerous enthusiasms can prove infectious. “I’m not going to see you for, what, another four years? Come on!”
The crew piled in. They checked out the sheep, the lambs, the cows, the ducks and the doves. (Doves? Yeah, doves.) But what Tarasuk most wanted the tree crew to see was inside his cooler. He opened the heavy, cooler door, and there they were, his latest pride and joy: two freshly hung hogs.
The crew gazed in rapt consideration.
“I think I made their day,” Tarasuk said.
Then, he went back to his house and resumed being almost paralyzingly nervous for the evening ahead.
Bob, the museThe engagement pending his arrival at The Mahaiwe was the eagerly awaited regional premiere of French director Diego Ongaro’s latest film, “Down with the King,” starring the Grammy-nominated rap star Freddie Gibbs and — well — Bob Tarasuk, among others.
Shot one year ago at Tarasuk’s farm and other Berkshire locations, “Down with the King” is Ongaro’s second feature-length film that was spawned from Tarasuk having done what he so often does: yucking it up, making new friends.
In this case, when Ongaro and his wife, Courtney Maum, had moved to Sandisfield more than a decade ago, they fell into the strong gravitational pull of the guileless Tarasuk, whom Ongaro describes as “such an interesting, unique character. He’s bigger than life, and he’s endearing.”
Their friendship developed into the feature-length film, “Bob and the Trees,” starring the non-actor Bob Tarasuk playing Bob Tarasuk. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2015. It proved a big hit at the Berkshire International Film Festival that same year.
Thursday’s screening of “Down with the King,” hosted by BIFF, drew a packed house and plenty of applause.
Shot against the soggy, frigid gorgeousness of late autumn in the Berkshires, the film tells the story of a disillusioned rapper, Mercury Maxwell (Gibbs), who seeks to escape the pressures of stardom by taking an extended hiatus in the country (Sandisfield) where he befriends a farmer (Tarasuk), and he reevaluates his life.
Purchased by Sony, “Down with the King” was well-received in July at the Cannes Film Festival, and it continues to make the rounds at festivals around the world. It will officially be released in 2022.
The Berkshires, ‘on these major screens’“Tonight, I am beyond delighted,” Kelley Ryan Vickery, BIFF’s founder and artistic director, said in her introduction of the film on Thursday evening. “We’re so grateful that [Ongaro] brought so much of the Berkshires to his work. It’s just incredible that our community is up on these major screens.”
Among the attendees was Bart Raser, owner of Carr Hardware. In the film, the rapper develops a romantic relationship with a clerk at Carr Hardware, in Great Barrington, where scenes were filmed.
Tarasuk would like it known that the clerk in question was not the clerk at the register; that’s Sue Tarasuk, his real-life wife of 47 years. “That’s my gal!” he said. “I was hitting on her behind the scenes.” Gibbs’ love interest is played by the Louisiana actress Jamie Neumann.
“It was great to see the store up there, and the whole thing has been a lot of fun for all of us,” said Raser.
“I may be a bit biased, but I think my most favorite part of the film was the scenery,” said Aileen Gibbons, who also attended the screening. A native of Ireland, Gibbons recently bought a home adjacent to the Tarasuks that she uses as a quiet getaway from city life.
She fell in love with this hidden corner of Sandisfield that’s now being seen around the world, including at upcoming film festivals in India and Germany.
The reason for Tarasuk’s nervousness was that Thursday’s billing included an on-stage, question-and-answer session featuring Ongaro and other members of the cast and crew, including Tarasuk.
But shouldn’t Tarasuk be used to this by now? After all, he has walked the red carpet at the Austin Film Festival, the Sundance Film Festival, at a festival in the Czech Republic and many others.
“I’ve been there, and I’ve done that — I know, I know, I know,” he said Thursday evening, in his kitchen, which was filled with family and friends for pre-premiere lubrication of jangled nerves.
As it neared time to leave and make that trip to The Mahaiwe, Tarasuk said, “But I’ve never been this nervous. This time it’s just that it’s all local people, all my wife’s horticulture clients, all my forestry clients, all my friends.”
He was nervous even though he could guess the questions that would come his way. They’re the same questions everyone always asks him.
Does he really like rap music?
He really loves rap music.
Does he find acting difficult?
He does not, and, as he will later say on stage, that is only because, “So far, all I’ve been asked to be is Bob.”
How did he prepare for that intense scene when he gets enraged at Gibbs for accidentally busting up a slaughtered cow’s gallbladder?
He will tell the crowd Thursday evening that he had spent the whole night before that scene listening to “Lose Yourself,” by Eminem. In other words:
... You better lose yourself in the music, the moment
You own it, you better never let it go
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime ...
He nailed the scene, and afterwards, Gibbs picked him up in his arms and carried him around the set like a prized puppy. That happened a lot on the set.
The Mahaiwe awaits“Nervous, so nervous,” said Tarasuk, as the clock struck 6 p.m. and it was time to head to The Mahaiwe, its stately marque alit with star-twinkly white bulbs and emblazoned with the words “BIFF — DOWN WITH THE KING.”
“Sue,” he asked, pacing his kitchen, “do I have a nice jacket?”
“Like a winter coat?” she responded.
“No, like a jacket?”
“You don’t have anything?” she asked.
“Just a Carhartt.”
“What about that plaid one? It’s not dirty,” she said, shrugging.
He went with the plaid one, farmer-flannel red.