In a sure sign of spring, downtown Lee is festooned with flower baskets — thanks to local donors and volunteers

LEE — They say April showers bring May flowers, but its local volunteers who put them in baskets and hang them from street lights all along Main Street.
When springtime rolls around, folks in town start looking at the downtown corridor a bit more closely. In Lee, the annual harbingers of spring are those baskets bursting with color, hanging from the decorative street lights all the way up and down Main Street.
Jenn Nacht, executive director of the Lee Chamber of Commerce helps to organize the effort.
“Because we’re the gateway to the Berkshires,” she said, “people get off the Turnpike and the first thing they see driving through downtown is this gauntlet of gorgeous flowers on both sides of the street.”
The effort is paid for through donations — this year hitting $15,000 from about 260 donors — of $10 to $2,000 each.
“It makes the summer so beautiful,” Nacht said. “People notice them all the time. They just love it.”
Nacht said the chamber has been lining the summer streets with flowers since 2007.
The donations pay for the flowers, the baskets, and for the hire of a person to water the plants daily, an exercise that takes about four hours. Last Friday, about 20 volunteers brought their pickup trucks ad trailers downtown to hang the baskets, which weigh about 60 pounds each.
Among the volunteers were workers from Henry’s Electric, a local shop that closes up to allow the staff to help hang the flowers.
“It’s really a very community-owned project,” Nacht said. “It took them about two hours.”
They usually hang flowers along both side of Main Street north to the bridge just around the bend near Joe’s Diner. But because of the construction at the Eagle Mill, the baskets that would have been hung on that side of the street were instead mounted on street lights along the road to the schools.
The flowers come from Clark’s Nursery, where associate Brittany Sumner orders the seeds the previous summer, and plants the seeds in February so they’ll be ready for planting in May.
She tries to pick colors that are complimentary to the downtown architecture, this year going with two different shades of purple paired with yellow. The flowers are a special kind of petunia, known as “supertunia” because they are so vigorous.
“They do well in all conditions, and that’s good because downtown is very bright, and windy,” Sumner said. “We’re really honored to help. It’s a great way to help the community.”