Driver escapes unharmed after driving car through storefront window of Nejaime's Wine Cellars in Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE — Fred Lafave was toward the back of Nejaime’s Wine Cellars on Elm Street when the store clerk’s quiet Sunday afternoon came to crashing halt.
“I heard a crash and thought something fell. I looked toward the front and saw a man get out of his car. He had crashed into the front of the building,” he said.
Around 1:15 p.m., the unidentified motorist was a customer picking up his order, according to owner Jim Nejaime, when the driver slammed his 2019 Audi sedan into the bay window.
The impact shattered two of the three window panes and damaged the deli counter on the inside where Debra Morris had been working before she decided to step away for a moment.
“Thank God I wasn’t there,” she said.
Lafave counted his blessings too.
“If someone needed something I would have been the one [behind the deli counter,]” he noted.
Neither Lafave nor Morris were hurt by the accident. Stockbridge police say the driver, who they did not name, also escaped physical harm.
Police say it’s believed the driver accidentally stepped on the gas pedal as he was attempting to park his vehicle. The crash, however, remains under investigation.
A local contractor, Jay Rhind, was boarding up the window until the damage can be repaired. Nejaime says this is the latest in several incidents over the years in which drivers have hit the building which also houses a branch office of Lee Bank.
On Columbus Day 2019, an 85-year old man crashed his Saab into the bay window of Lee Bank and the wall of the building, Stockbridge police reported.
Apparently, the car then backed up for a short distance, lurched forward into the same building a second time, reversed again, made a right turn toward Michael’s Restaurant and sped through the parking area backward, over the curb and into the building adjacent to the side door restaurant entrance, where it came to a stop.