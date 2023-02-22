Eagle Mill project to start in March: Vacant mill and houses to be transformed into affordable apartments, restaurants, retail and commercial space

LEE — After 13 years of effort, work is about to begin on the redevelopment of the former Eagle Mill building.
The project would transform a long empty mill and several vacant houses into more than 120 apartments — some of them affordable — as well as a mix of commercial, retail and restaurants.
As southern Berkshire County grapples with a housing market squeezed by an influx of all-cash buyers, short-term rentals and second-home buyers, the infusion of apartments comes at an ideal time.
According to development partner Jeffrey Cohen, the final piece of the financial formula to fund phase one of the project finally fell into place last week.
“It’s taken nearly two years to secure the financing necessary to build the first phase,” Cohen said. “It was a real challenge, but now we can get started.”
He noted that during delays caused by COVID, the cost of the project went up by about $4 million. The cost of phase one is roughly $40 million.
Town officials told The Eagle that folks are looking forward to the changes.
“It’ll be a great project for the north end of Main Street,” said Town Administrator Chris Brittain. “And there will be opportunities for some new businesses, and just aesthetically, a huge improvement. I think everyone is excited to see something get started over there.”
Sean Regnier, chairman of the Lee Select Board, said it will have a lasting effect on the town.
“I'm hopeful that this will boost our economy as those residents will put dollars into local businesses,” he said via email. “The project will undoubtedly change Lee and revitalize the north end of Main Street. This project is one of many that will shape the town in the years to come.”
Phase one includes abatement of materials throughout the site. It also includes demolition of the easternmost and westernmost sections of the mill and the vacant homes that line the street on the south side.
It will also include converting the mill structure and the old machine shop into 56 living units, with a significant portion of them qualifying under state guidelines as affordable housing. Some of the grant funding requires a certain number of affordable units.
Cohen acknowledged the demand for all types of housing.
"We can't build enough to satisfy current demand," Cohen said. "But it should help a little bit."
Due to its historic nature, the project was also able to secure $6.8 million in historic tax credits from the National Park Service and $1.5 million from the Massachusetts Historic Commission.
Phase two involves building two apartment buildings on the site with a total of 66 units at a cost of about $45 million.
Phase one could be completed in 2024, Cohen said, with phase two targeted for completion in 2026.
Phase three includes structures along West Center Street with retail space on the ground floor and apartments on the second floor. Cohen estimated its cost at roughly another $20 million.
In total, the project will wind up with more than 120 new apartments, with some qualifying as affordable. Cohen said the exact breakdown of how many will be affordable will be determined in the next few weeks.
The abatement work is set to start in mid-March.
“It’s taken more than 10 years to get to this point,” Cohen said. “Now I think we can finally pull it off.”
Built in 1808 and added to eight times over the years, the Eagle Mill sits on the north side of downtown, along the banks of the Housatonic River. It was one of 25 paper mills in town during the late 1800s. Eagle Mill operated until 2008, when paper company Schweitzer-Mauduit closed its four remaining mills.
On its website, the developer envisions that “residential, commercial and retail uses will bring tenants, businesses, retail establishments and food service to the historic core of the mill complex, breathing new life and vibrancy into the historic site.”
To bring the concept to life, Cohen partnered with DEW Properties, LLC to form Eagle Mill Redevelopment LLC.