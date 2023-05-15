East Otis Schoolhouse, one of the last one-room schoolhouses still standing, is in need of repairs. Will Otis voters approve the funds?

OTIS — A one-room schoolhouse that was built in 1850 will get some more care if town meeting voters approve a $100,000 allocation for it Tuesday.
“It was one of the last one-room schoolhouses still standing and functioning,” said Gail Gelburd, co-chair of Otis Historical Commission. “We have people that live in town that were still going to school there when it was open.”
Former students of the East Otis Schoolhouse banded together to save their alma mater, raising money and doing some work to keep it from deteriorating, including painting the exterior in the late 20th century.
Lynne Geane, president of the Otis Preservation Trust, which acts as the private fundraising arm in the town’s historical preservation efforts, said the late Bill Dyer gave a “very impassioned speech” at town meeting in the late 20th century.
“It had a good beginning,” Geane said, but as the group got older, it was less able to do additional work.
Geane said she interviewed Alice Dearing, who said that her brother, the late Clark Dearing, once nailed his shoes to the floor of the schoolhouse to prevent his teacher from lifting him by the shoulders out of his seat.
Dearing is now buried in a cemetery behind the schoolhouse where the schoolchildren played during recess. There had been a church next door associated with that cemetery that has since been torn down.
The Otis Preservation Trust and the Otis Historical Commission together worked to attain listing on the National Register of Historic Places for the little building at 2 Old Blandford Road, which has an entry way at the front and a privy at the back, along with a classroom in the middle. That status was awarded May 27, 2021.
In years past, the East Otis Schoolhouse has received funding for restoration including a $101,000 matching grant from the Massachusetts Historic Commission, a $100,000 match from the town, and a $20,000 grant from the Martin Foundation.
“Literally, the whole building had to get picked up and moved and then a whole foundation built for the schoolhouse,” Gelburd said, regarding work that was completed in the fall of 2022. “Because it was so involved, we weren’t able to do some of the other things that need to be done to finish the exterior of the building.”
Now, the building — with badly peeling paint — sits on blocks above the ground in need of masonry work, and in need of a roof. The appropriation would go toward that work.
Eventually, Gelburd said she hopes the schoolhouse can function as a children’s museum — there is already a collection of old school desks and books — but its use, once restored, will ultimately be decided by the town.
"The town has demonstrated a commitment to restoring the schoolhouse, and with this influx of $100,000, work can continue," Geane said, adding that success in winning grants may hinge on the town's finishing this initial phase of the work.
"Historic preservation attracts visitors to the town and is great for economic development," Gelburd said.