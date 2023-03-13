Edith Velmans, a Sheffield resident who hid from the Nazis as a teenager, dies at 97

SHEFFIELD — Her real and adopted parents told a teenage Edith Velmans it was too dangerous to keep a diary while hiding from the Nazis.
But Velmans did it anyway and later — at the urging of her friends in the Berkshires, and with the help of her daughter Hester Velmans — turned it into an award-winning memoir, “Edith’s Story," published in 1998.
It is lauded as the story of “the Anne Frank who lived” — lived through the Holocaust in which three-quarters of Dutch Jews were murdered by Adolph Hitler and the Nazis.
Her parents, grandparents and brother were some of those who were killed.
Velmans, 97, a longtime resident of Sheffield, died peacefully Friday, “ending a remarkable life,” said her daughter, Hester Velmans, in an obituary.
She is survived by two other daughters, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Friends and family will hold a celebration of her life this summer.
Velmans' childhood in The Hague, the Netherlands was “happy, carefree,” her daughter wrote.
At age 15, a Gentile couple, both retired schoolteachers, hid Velmans when the Nazis invaded Holland in 1940. She took a false name and the couple made up a story about who she was and the neighbors believed them, Hester Velmans told The Eagle.
"Anyone would have done the same in my place," the woman who hid her later said. The couple also brought food to other Jews who were in hiding.
Like Anne Frank, Velmans began to write.
“Against the wishes of her parents, both real and adopted, because of the dangers involved, Edith bravely kept a diary,” Hester Velmans wrote.
“Edith’s Story” later was translated into more than a dozen languages and won several literary prizes.
A review in The Guardian said of the memoir, “It holds you with the same intensity as The Diary of Anne Frank and leaves you heartbroken, illuminated, and amazed at the capacity for courage.”
The Washington Post said, “It’s impossible to get through this inspiring and great-hearted volume dry-eyed, or without admiration for people who so bravely persevered through unimaginable hardships and privations.”
Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands knighted Velmans in 1996.
'She was not bitter'
Edith would never see her family again. Her mother was in the hospital with a broken hip during the invasion. Like other patients, she was sent to a transit camp and then to the extermination camp at Sobibor in Poland. Her father was also hospitalized but died without deportation. Her brother tried to escape but was betrayed and sent to Auschwitz.
"My mom is a complete survivor," said Hester Velmans, also of Sheffield. "She was not bitter. She always wanted to move on and look forward, and saw the goodness in the world anyway."
More recently she did, however, worry about not only growing antisemitism in the U.S. but also political division, said her daughter.
"She saw a lot of parallels with Germany before the war — her grandmother was German. She felt like it's smacking of the same kind of atmosphere," she said.
When the war ended, Velmans studied at the University of Amsterdam and earned a graduate degree at Columbia University.
In 1949 she married Loet Velmans, another Dutch native who she knew as a child. As a teenager, Loet Velmans helped to "commandeer a small boat and narrowly escaped the Nazi invasion of Holland,” according to his obituary. He later was captured by the Japanese after enlisting in the Dutch Free Army, and wound up a prisoner of war laborer on the Burma railroad. He wrote two books about his experiences.
At one point, the couple considered knitting together their stories, their daughter said. Loet Velmans died in 2016 at 93.
Edith was a psychologist specializing in gerontology. Her husband’s international public relations work had the family living in Holland, Baltimore, Geneva, London and New York.
It was in 1976 that Edith and Loet “discovered the beauty of the Berkshires, spending weekends and summers here,” Hester Velmans wrote. Eventually they made a permanent move to Sheffield, where Edith would thrive.
“Edith became an active and popular member of the local community,” wrote Hester. “Her life here was full to overflowing with friends, philanthropic work, and being a welcoming and loving 'Oma’ to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always had time for everybody, there was never a family adventure that she passed up, never a letter she didn’t answer, never a friendship she didn’t cherish.”
Her family asks that, in lieu of flowers, to consider a donation to Fairview Hospital, Berkshire Grown or Construct, Inc.