Terrence Stevens suffered in prison for a low-level drug crime. Now he's partnering with an Egremont cannabis shop to sell 'Gummies with a Mission'

EGREMONT — A hefty prison sentence for a low-level, nonviolent drug charge nearly destroyed Terrence Stevens.

His muscular dystrophy only worsened amid dangerous conditions and abuse while he was behind bars in New York state.

Released on clemency in 2001, “TWheelz,” as he is also known — Stevens uses a power wheelchair as he is paralyzed from the neck down — has since dedicated his life to advocating for drug law reform and helping communities also decimated by drugs and the criminal justice system.

His story about the draconian drug laws and their effect on him is legendary. So is his philanthropic community work through the nonprofit he founded, In Arms Reach. Now he’s coming to the Berkshires to help launch a new project with something that, not too long ago, might have gotten him arrested.

Stevens, who lives in New York City, teamed up with two Massachusetts cannabis companies — one in South Egremont — to create and sell an edible designed to treat a multitude of symptoms from chronic illnesses.

He also hopes the new product, Ironsydz by Twheelz — Gummies with a Mission, will raise awareness about the injustices of drug policies and the criminal justice system. They are also the product of a lot of experimentation with ingredients — this was the combination that helps Stevens with pain and discomfort, without the mood swings, he said.

Devine Berkshires in South Egremont is selling the gummies, made by Freshly Baked Co., of Taunton. Devine, the county’s first Black- and female-owned cannabis business, will hold a product launch with Stevens from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday — "420" day.

Freshly Baked, founded by two disabled veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, has also worked to develop vaporizer products with former talk show host, Montel Williams, who found that cannabis helped relieve his multiple sclerosis. Devine also sells Williams' vapes.

It was Williams who inspired Stevens to try cannabis to relieve his symptoms of pain and discomfort, Stevens said. His edibles are named for a show he loved — the 1960s crime drama, "Ironside," which featured a paralyzed detective who used a wheelchair.

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters Sign up

Stevens hopes more cannabis shops will carry the product. It's also a movement for social equity, he said, noting that most people who have reaped the financial benefit of legal pot are not people of color or those from communities devastated by the war on drugs.

"I was a poster child for repealing the drug laws," Stevens said, adding that he worked tirelessly for change. "All these efforts led to legalization."

Now he's a poster child for the fruits of tenacious activism — and reinvesting in struggling communities. It's why New Marlborough resident Peter Greer, who used to chair Stevens' nonprofit in New York City, told Stevens' story to Philip Smith and Jenny Roseman of Freshly Baked at Devine last year.

Montel Williams also was there. Greer told them that Stevens was instrumental in changing the narrative around drugs that led to legalization. Smith immediately said he wanted work with Stevens.

"I got him," Greer said Smith, a former Marine, had told him.

Ari Zorn, who co-founded Devine with his wife, Heidi Zorn, says Stevens leaves him awestruck.

"He makes me kind of silent," Zorn said. "My story doesn't mean anything compared to what he's been through."

Ari Zorn says that what's happened here with Stevens and these partnerships is "a true success story" within the state's cannabis industry. It was exactly what cannabis regulators had intended with regard to economically uplifting people whose lives were damaged by drug policies.

Zorn says he's seen what powerful medicine cannabis for a host of ailments. He's also is proud to sell Stevens' gummies for sheer delight.

"They're delicious," he said. "They're on our menu."